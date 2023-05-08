Food and Drink in Travemunde (Lubeck)

Like many parts of the world, Germany's Schleswig-Holstein region is quickly adapting to the influence of international cuisine. However, if you like to try food traditional to the area you're visiting, you'll find that Hanseatic League cities like Lubeck offer some delicious specialities, like Hamburger Aalsuppe (so called because it contains alles -- everything!).





Recipes vary, but expect a base of ham or chicken broth, dried fruits, various vegetables and a host of herbs that include parsley, thyme, marjoram, sage, chervil, mint, dill, sorrel and basil. Some recipes add dumplings, while a fishy version may contain monkfish.





Prefer something simpler? Try herrings, a popular dish around these parts, particularly when salted, marinated and then fried as Bratheringe. And, to finish, try Rote Grutze, a delicious blend of red berries with sago pudding, sometimes made using Sauerkirschen (sour cherries). Or Plettenpudding -- a trifle made from macaroons, raspberries, sponge cake and custard -- which was immortalized in Thomas Mann's novel Buddenbrooks.





Remember that, when in Travemunde, you're at the seaside -- so fish and seafood should be excellent. And, if you've got a sweet tooth, bear in mind that Lubeck is world famous for its marzipan.





In Travemunde

A good option for a light lunch or tapas, Weinwirtschaft is a bistro-style restaurant, offering international dishes prepared in an open kitchen and a wide selection of wines, which are also for sale from its wine shop. (Aussenallee 10. Tel. (04502) 3070747. Closed Tuesdays and open only for dinner October to April.)





Set in a seaside hotel (appropriately called the Hotel Maris), Muschel is a jolly conservatory-style restaurant that serves up beach views alongside a mix of international and regional dishes. Seafood is a particular speciality. Muschel is a popular place, so it's best to book ahead. (Strandallee 10. Tel. (04563) 422803. Closed Tuesdays.)





For a real treat, Travemunde's splendid Belle Epoque-style beachfront hotel, the Columbia Hotel Casino, has three restaurants -- including one with two Michelin stars. Country house-style Holstein's is the hotel's coziest eatery and is known for dishing up local ingredients like fresh-caught Baltic flounder. It also has a pretty garden terrace for alfresco lunches in summer. (Kaiserallee 2. Tel. + 49 4502 308-385. Open for lunch Thursday to Sunday.)





In Lubeck

For a truly traditional Lubeck experience, lunch in the Ratskeller restaurant, which is in the cellars beneath the Rathaus, Lubeck's medieval town hall. The Ratskeller features local specialities like pork ribs with caraway sauce, prunes, potatoes, rutabaga and carrots, or Lubecker pickled knuckle of pork with sauerkraut, pea puree and bacon sauce. (Markt 13. Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.)





For a fine view of the Holsten Gate -- and a varied fish menu -- try the Yachtzimmer. Its Marzipan Parfait is said to be spectacular. (An der Obertrave 4. Tel. 0451 7 72 82. Open daily, noon to 11 p.m.)





For a casual lunch with a river view, simply head left when facing the Holsten Gate, and you'll find plenty of cafes and restaurants set right on the River Trave, which circles Lubeck's old town almost like a moat. These serve everything from local pork-and-sauerkraut speciality dishes to pizza and sandwiches. There are plenty of choices, so just pick a sunny spot and enjoy.