Falmouth Court House: One of the first buildings you're likely to see as you walk into town, Falmouth's courthouse dates to 1815, was destroyed by a fire in the 1920s, and has been rebuilt and renovated, putting a spotlight on well-preserved Georgian features like fanlights, shingled walls and jalousies. While tours aren't offered, architecture buffs will find it well worth walking past to admire from the outside.

St. Peter's Anglican Church: Built in 1795 with columns of thick mahogany and beautiful brick and stonework, this is the oldest public building in Falmouth. Visitors are welcome inside, and services are held on Sundays. The cemetery has graves dating back more than two centuries.

Rafting on the Martha Brae River: Near Falmouth, passengers can board a 30-foot-long bamboo raft for a three-mile float down one of Jamaica's prettiest rivers. The relaxing journey takes about 90 minutes, and your raft captain will let you try your hand at steering with the long bamboo pole if you're so inclined. Book a tour or hire a taxi to take you to the put-in spot, where there will be plenty of "captains" looking to chart your course.

Good Hope Great House and Estate Park: This well-preserved manse on a former sugar plantation was the home of planter John Tharp, who once owned much of Falmouth's waterfront. About 15 minutes from the port, in the lush interior, the Good Hope Great House dates to the 18th century and sits on 2,000 acres. In addition to estate tours and attractive lunch offerings, the property hosts activities that range from horse-and-buggy tours to dune buggy safaris and river-tubing along the Martha Brae River, which cuts through the property. There also are zip-line tours through the jungle canopy and ATV rides. You can book shore excursions on your ship, or plan a see-it-yourself tour by booking at a kiosk in the port. Alternatively, you can book a taxi on your own and then decide which activities you'd like to experience. Lunches and high tea, however, must be booked in advance through your ship's shore excursion department.

Dunn's River Falls: It takes about an hour by taxi or tour bus/van to get from Falmouth to these most famous of Jamaica's falls near Ocho Rios, where you can climb 600 feet up from the base or retreat to the beach where the rushing water exits into the ocean. Note: It can be slippery, so is not for the faint of heart.

Mystic Mountain: Also in Ocho Rios, Mystic Mountain is a rainforest adventure park that's great for kids and adults, and is home to some very unique outdoor activities. You've got to try the Bobsled Jamaica ride, the Canopy Zip Line tour, or a twisty slide that ends up in the mountaintop swimming pool. Have lunch and take in the view from Lookout Tower before making your way back down the mountain on a chairlift.

Montego Bay's "Hip Strip": Hire a taxi for the 30-minute ride to Montego Bay, and enjoy a stroll along the Hip Strip (also known as Gloucester Avenue), past bars and shops in MoBay's tourist district, which fronts the beach. You can also do some duty-free shopping at City Centre, a shopping area that stretches along one block downtown; there, you'll find gold, timepieces, perfumes, crystal, leather goods, souvenirs and boutique clothing. Beach lovers headed to Montego will want to visit Doctor's Cave Beach Club near the Hip Strip.

Great Houses of Montego Bay: Tour the great houses near Montego Bay, including the magnificently restored 1760 Rose Hall Great House, Jamaica's most famed former plantation house. It's said to be haunted by the ghost of Annie Palmer, also known as "The White Witch."

Bob Marley Birthplace: A 5.5-hour bus tour will take you along Jamaica's coast and then inland to Nine Mile, where the reggae legend was born and is buried in a mausoleum. Stop for a lunch of jerk pork and chicken plus the traditional Jamaican side dish of rice and peas.