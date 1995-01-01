For an elegant yet casual culinary experience with a fabulous atmosphere that feels miles away from the craziness of Duval Street, Louie's Backyard is a longtime locals' favorite. Sit on the outdoor deck, right on the Atlantic and shaded by lush sea hibiscus trees. It's the only restaurant in Key West where you can hear the sound of the waves breaking on the beach. (700 Waddell Avenue; 305-294-1061; open 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily)





Another lovely place to lunch is La Te Da. It might be better known for its female impersonator cabaret shows at night, but the restaurant's outdoor tables, set in a garden and around a pool, are a peaceful haven. (1125 Duval Street; 305-296-6706; open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily)





For ultracasual fare in an ultra-funky setting, B.O.'s Fish Wagon is named after owner Buddy Owen, who started out selling his famous fish sandwiches from a wagon. The eatery supplies Key Westers with freshly fried fish sandwiches, including grouper, and a signature Key Lime mayonnaise. (William and Caroline streets; 305-294-9272; open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily)





For Cuban cuisine, El Meson de Pepe is convenient (right off of Mallory Square) and atmospheric. It offers drinks, tapas, soups, salads and more; try the ropa vieja (shredded beef and tomatoes). (410 Wall Street; 305-295-2620; open from 8 a.m. daily)





A & B Lobster House has been around for more than 50 years, serving up platters of the freshest Florida spiny lobster. They also have a cushy upstairs cigar bar, Berlin's. (700 Front Street; 305-294-5880; open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, reservations highly recommended)





At Blue Heaven try the tasty tortillas filled with black beans, brown basmati rice, melted cheese and sour cream topped off with a dollop of fresh avocado. You can add jerk chicken or pan-seared fish. If they've got lobster Benedict on the Sunday menu, order it! (729 Thomas Street; 305-296-8666; open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner on Sunday)





Mangoes, with its prime Duval Street location, is one of Key West's best restaurant for people watching -- as well as enjoying the Florida-Caribbean infused salads and entrees. Its front courtyard offers great tables. (700 Duval Street; 305-292-4606; open noon to 11 p.m. daily)





Award-winning Camille's has the best hand-pulled chicken salad and serves breakfast anytime. (1202 Simonton Street; 305-296-4811; open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily)





Pepe's Cafe and Steakhouse opened in 1909 and has been going strong ever since. Great burgers, omelets and excellent barbecued chicken fill the menu. Oysters are a specialty, as is the outside covered patio. Homemade desserts are a must. (806 Caroline Street; 305-294-7192; open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily)





Santiago's Bodega is an out-of-the-way locals' favorite in historic Bahama Village, but then again, nothing is too far in tiny Key West. Tapas, salads and sangria have made this small dining spot famous. Seating is limited, so advance reservations are recommended. (207 Petronia Street; 305-296-7691; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily)