Don't Miss in Bremerhaven

Bremerhaven's 100-year-old fishing harbor area has developed into something of a tourist haven, with restaurants and cafes, cozy waterfront pubs and nautical-themed shops (good for finding the aforementioned ship models). It's a great place for a stroll or a stop.





The Deutsches Auswandererhaus (German Emigration Center), right on the harbor, opened in 2005 and was voted European Museum of the year in 2007. It tells the moving stories of some seven million German, Eastern European and Jewish emigrants, who sailed from Bremerhaven for the New World of America between 1830 and the mid-1970's. Exhibits include reconstructions of steerage accommodations aboard sailing and steam ships, and of the Registration Hall at New York's Ellis Island. Visitors can follow the story of one of 18 migrants, and American visitors can even start tracking their European ancestors there. A play area is available for children. (Columbusstrasse 65. Open Sunday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Saturdays.)





Bremerhaven's Zoo am Meer Bremerhaven (waterfront zoo), also at the harbor, is home to polar bears, seals, Arctic foxes and other terrestrial and marine wildlife of the Far North. You'll find monkeys there, too, since Bremerhaven's seafarers brought them back from their travels. It's great fun for kids, who can pit their skills against the animals on parallel adventure trails or watch seals being trained and animals being fed. (H.-H.-Meier-Strasse 7. Open daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., April through September.)





Bremerhaven's most famous landmark is its old lighthouse. Built in 1853, it's the oldest mainland lighthouse on the North Sea coast that's still in service. Look at the sea from Columbusstrasse, and you can't miss it. While you can't tour the lighthouse, it does make for a great photo opportunity.

If you have time, take the train (or a tour) to Bremen to see the museums, 11th-century cathedral, Hanseatic architecture and medieval old quarter. Here are some Bremen highlights.

The Uberseemuseum (Overseas Museum) celebrates Bremen's maritime connections and takes visitors on a virtual tour of the globe, taking into account evolution and the ecosystem. (Bahnhofsplatz 13. Open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Mondays.)





The Universum Science Museum has 250 hands-on, interactive displays that explore the human body, the earth and the cosmos. It's a 15-minute ride aboard Tram 6 from the Bremen railway station. (Wiener Strasse 1a. Open weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)





St. Petri Dom Cathedral, Bremen's oldest church, was built in 1041. It lies at the heart of downtown Bremen, near the banks of the River Weser and adjacent to the spectacular medieval buildings of the old Marktplatz. It's also within easy strolling distance of The Schnoor, Bremen's small but very picturesque old quarter, a warren of narrow streets lined with houses that date from the 15th to the early 20th centuries. (Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m.)