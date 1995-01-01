Food in Svalbard is expensive, and the best restaurants are in the main hotels. If you want to save money, try some of the smaller restaurants that do not cater exclusively to tourists; they may be a better value or at least a bit cheaper. The food served here appeals to the international clientele that visits the town, with a slant toward Norwegian cuisine, including fish, marinated seafood and meat. Specialties include reindeer and seal, and vegetarian meals are not easy to find. Fresh berries are a summertime treat.

Restaurant Nansen is the Radisson BLU Polar Hotel's restaurant, and its well-regarded a la carte menu offers such local entrees as reindeer, seal and whale steaks, and Arctic char (a fish). The room seats about 100 and has views out to the Isfjord and a backdrop of mountains through floor-to-ceiling windows. (Vei 500; 47 79 02 34 57; open 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for breakfast and noon to 10:30 p.m. for lunch and dinner)

Barents Pub & Spiseri: A less formal eatery is Radisson BLU Polar Hotel's Barents Pub & Spiseri for hamburgers, steaks, pizza and baguette-type sandwiches. (Vei 500; 47 79 02 34 66; open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Funktionaermessen: The Spitsbergen Hotel has its own French-flavored restaurant called the Funktionaermessen, which boasts a decent wine list and a very good reputation. Opened in 2000, the 100-seat dining room looks over the town and the Isfjord. The bar serves great club sandwiches. It's only open for dinner (6 to 11 p.m.), making it a good option for passengers who are staying a night pre- or post-cruise. (Postboks 500; 47 79 02 62 00)

Kroa: Located in the center of town next to Basecamp Spitsbergen, this place offers soups, sandwiches and pizza (including some interesting toppings -- beef, jalapeno, corn and red pepper, anyone?) in a laid-back setting. (Postboks 150; 47 79 02 13 00; open 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Sushi Kita: The centrally located Lompen Senteret shopping mall offers Sushi Kita, which claims to be the world's northernmost sushi restaurant. (47 41 59 15 28; lunch served Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Taste of Thai: This venue might not be overly authentic, but it isn't bad for a quick meal. (47 95 40 96 81; open from 11 a.m. on weekdays and from noon on Saturdays)