Makam Mahsuri is the birth and resting place of Kota Mahsuri, an ill-fated maiden who was wrongly accused of adultery and sentenced to death almost 200 years ago. Legend has it that she bled white blood at her execution, signifying her innocence. To avenge her untimely death, she put a curse of bad luck on Langkawi's 99 islands for seven generations. This culturally rich attraction, located in the village of Kampung Mawat, about 11 miles northwest of Kuah, includes a museum that elaborates on Kota Mahsuri's story and tells the history of Langkawi and its people. You'll also be able to see recreations of typical Malaysian villages and learn how they have evolved over time.





Kereta Kabel (the Langkawi cable car) is definitely worth a visit, if for no other reason than the view. The lines can get pretty crazy, so try to go early; the hours change, depending on the day, but most of the time it opens at 10 a.m. If you're part of a tour, that usually includes your ticket price and an up-front spot in the line. The ride to the top ascends more than 2,300 feet, and once you get there, you'll find yourself eye-to-eye with some of the most spectacular peaks in Langkawi, including Mount Machinchang. Be sure to take a walk out onto the curved hanging bridge. This architectural wonder offers 410 feet of jaw dropping scenery far, far below. Once you're back on solid ground, spend a little time wandering the Oriental Village, a great place to grab a bite or pick up some authentic Malaysian souvenirs. Kereta Kabel and the Oriental Village are about 30 miles west of Kuah.





Seven Wells Waterfall, or Telaga Tujuh, is located near the Langkawi cable car and promises some fabulous photo ops. This stunning geological formation is a series of cascading falls, broken up by seven natural pools. Think of it as a giant's staircase. The falls are shrouded in a dense green forest, and the magical setting has spurred the legend that mystical fairies frequent the pools. Note: It's a 30-minute trek up to the top, and the ascent can be quite steep at times.





For an array of unique outdoor experiences, consider a boat cruise through Kilim Nature Park, located eight miles northeast of Kuah. You'll board your riverboat just inside the park entrance. As you glide past dense mangrove forests, keep your eyes peeled for macaques (small monkeys), tree crabs and giant iguanas. You'll also have the opportunity to watch sea eagles dive into the water for food. And, the final stop on the cruise is at a fish farm, where you can take a turn at feeding and petting local stingrays.





The beach is a way of life in Langkawi, and your liveliest option is Pantai Cenang, located eight miles west of Kuah. There, you'll find water toys for rent, restaurants and cafes for snacking and endless shops for picking up souvenirs. If you're looking for a quieter stretch of sand, consider Pantai Tanjung Rhu on the northern tip of the island. This beach is the perfect place to enjoy the sun and sea with significantly less hustle and bustle. It's also a great jumping-off point for visiting the Cave of Legends, a fascinating limestone formation with ancient writings etched on its walls. (Speedboats will take you there straight from the beach.)





Considering there are 99 islands in total, another great way to enjoy Langkawi is by getting out onto the open water. The most popular itinerary takes you to Pulau Singa Besar, Pulau Dayang Bunting (home to the Lake of the Pregnant Maiden) and Pulau Beras Basah, all of which offer nature walks, pristine beaches and crystalline waters. Or, you can book a snorkel or dive trip to Pulau Payar Marine Park, one of the best spots to spy on fish and the surrounding coral reefs. Note: Most day-trip boats leave from the jetty near Eagle Square.

Couples looking to expand their family might want to make a beeline to Langkawi's largest freshwater lake, the, located on Pulau Dayang Bunting. It's often included in island-hopping tours, or you can charter a speedboat from Pantai Cenang to take you directly there. The legend behind this crystal-clear beauty starts with the story of a lovely princess whose firstborn died shortly after birth. Forlorn, she buried the child in the lake and blessed the waters so that any woman wanting to have a baby just needs to bathe in the waters, and she'll find herself able to conceive shortly thereafter.

Immerse yourself in Malaysia's agricultural history by paying a visit to Laman Padi Langkawi, just eight miles west of Kuah and conveniently located near Pantai Cenang. The museum gives you an overview of the impact the rice industry has had on the country, and you can also try your hand at traditional and modern padi planting. After your hard day's work, enjoy a meal at the attraction's restaurant, which showcases some of Malaysia's most popular rice-based cuisine.





For a shopping experience designed to promote Malaysia's cultural heritage, you'll want to make a stop at the Craft Cultural Complex. Located along the northern coast if the island, this destination is much more than a place to pick up some souvenirs. You'll be able to watch locals create magnificent pieces, representative of their ethnic backgrounds, from woodcarvings to batik paintings.