Food and Drink in Salalah

If you like to eat as the locals do, typical Omani dishes include mathpe (barbecued meat) and gabole (cooked rice, enriched with meat juices). If you're feeling brave, you could try camel meat (quite gamey but not unpalatable), or have a slurp of camel's milk, which has half the fat of cow's milk and is recommended for diabetics because of its low sugar content. But in cosmopolitan Salalah, it's also possible to enjoy a wide variety of international cuisine.





You'll find many ethnic restaurants if you stroll along July Street in the heart of town; they include the Al-Fareed, which has an Arabic theme but also serves Indian dishes, and the Omar al-Khayyam, which serves both Indian and Chinese cuisine.





If you're not an adventurous diner, play it safe by eating at one of the city's hotel restaurants, including the Hilton's Al Maha, Palm Grove and Sheba's restaurants, or the Crowne Plaza's Al-Luban, Darbat and Dolphin Beach Restaurants.





Locals say that Bin Ateeq restaurant, just one street up from the Corniche, serves the best Omani food in Salalah; offered are thick chicken hares (stew), spicy lentil broth and melt-in-the-mouth halva . And, it's served on silver trays to guests seated on big floor cushions. If you can't find it, ask someone on the beach to give you directions.





For a less adventurous meal, grab a kebab at Al Kutaini, a fast-food restaurant near junction eight of A'Salam Street. You'll find skewers of grilled or barbecued lamb, beef or seafood, served with a pita, salad and tahini sauce.





Kargeen, located in the Madinat Qaboos Shopping Centre courtyard, serves a wide range of international dishes. You can dine on French onion soup, salad Nicoise and yummy chocolate cake, while sitting on cushion-lined benches in a pretty, tented setting.



