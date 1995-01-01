Eating out in Seward is a casual affair and unsurprisingly centered around fish, although plenty of inventive options are being introduced with relative newcomers to the area. Look for the daily fish and seafood specials on the chalkboard of your chosen lunch spot. Restaurants are scattered around town, but you should be able to get to most of them by foot or free shuttles. If you imbibe, beer and cocktails here are given just about as much attention as the food; to spectacular results.

Seward Brewing Company: The town's own brewpub, Seward Brewing Company offers their own small-batch brews with a limited but distinguished pub menu. Come for bites like the salmon poke and tacos, or meals like the fish 'n' fries, citrus halibut salad, reindeer hot dog and a creative take on grilled cheese. Sweets include a root beer float, ice cream sandwich or -- the favorite -- chocolate salty balls. (139 4th Avenue; 907-422-0337; Open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, and Thursday through Sunday, open from 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday)

Lighthouse Cafe & Bakery: The bakery is a centrally located spot to grab a coffee, sandwich or pastry during your time in Seward. Apple fritters and iced maple doughnuts might help to fill your stomach before a boat tour or kayak trip. (1215 4th Avenue; 907-224-6091; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Resurrection Roadhouse Restaurant: Part of Seward Windsong Lodge, the Roadhouse Restaurant makes a great drop-in for burgers, chowders, salads or fish and chips on your way down the road to Exit Glacier or a dog mushing adventure. (31772 Herman Leirer Road; 907-224-7116; lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily)

Ray's Waterfront: Ray's features steak and seafood dining with a view of the small boat harbor and snow-capped mountains overlooking Resurrection Bay. The location couldn't be more appealing or convenient. Prices are on the high side, but the delicious fish is worth it. (1316 4th Avenue; 907-224-5606; open from 11 a.m.)

Chinooks Bar and Grill: This eatery is right next door to Ray's. The view is just as special, and the menu is inventive -- halibut BLT, smoked scallop mac 'n' cheese and lamb sliders are all tasty dishes. A handcrafted cocktail list and solid variety of beer on tap (flights are available) match drinks that are just as exciting and local as the food. (1404 4th Avenue; 907-224-2207; serving food from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)