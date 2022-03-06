Food and Drink in Trinidad

Trinidad's multicultural population ensures that local food encompasses a wide variety of ethnic cuisines. Port of Spain's restaurants serve up authentic Indian, Creole and Chinese cuisine. Trinidadian favorites include curries and rotis (Indian flatbread), callaloo (a stew made from dasheen leaves), macaroni pie and local fish like flying fish or kingfish. Street food and snacks are unique (like the super-hot tamarind balls or sugary coconut chip chip), and the quintessential beach food is a Bake & Shark sandwich.





You can find a selection of casual dining options in the malls on Frederick Street, as well a wide variety of cuisines on Ariapita Street and around the Queen's Park Savannah.



Situated right on the waterfront, the Breakfast Shed (Wrightson Road) is a five-minute walk from the cruise terminal. The food-court-style restaurant specializes in Creole food. You can sip local cocoa and coffee while you enjoy the view.





For some of the best roti in the Port of Spain area, head to Shiann (3 Cipriani Blvd.). Decide whether you want your curry wrapped in the roti or the roti on the side, pick a flavor of curry (beef, chicken, chickpeas with potato), and then add hot sauce and sides. It's not high frills, but it's truly Trinidadian and definitely delicious.





For true North Indian cuisine, as opposed to the local version, Apsara (13 Queen's Park East, 868-627-7364) will offer you plenty of choices with its extensive menu (great for vegetarians). The colorful restaurant is divided into several rooms, with brightly colored walls and chairs, tasseled quilts hanging from the ceiling and depictions of Indian gods and goddesses. It's right across from the Queen's Park Savannah. If you'd prefer Thai food, Tamnak Thai shares the same building.





For gourmet food with a Caribbean twist, try Battimamzelle (44 Coblentz Avenue, 868-621-0591), located in the Coblentz Inn, north of the Savannah. The limited menu includes Pineapple and Passionfruit Glazed Kingfish, Spicy Island Chicken marinated in local herbs and Oysters Three Ways. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Port of Spain's Restaurant Row can be found on Ariapita Street, a quick cab ride or easy walk from the cruise port (from the waterfront Hyatt, take Colville Street until it intersects with Ariapita). Try Veni Mange (#67A) for local food (callaloo soup, West Indian hot pot) and plenty of veggie-friendly fare, or Irie Bites (#71) for Jamaican jerk cuisine and a laid-back vibe. El Pecos on the Grill (#68) is a carnivore's paradise of grilled meats.





The ultimate beach lunch is a Bake & Shark sandwich at Maracas Bay (try Richard's for the popular pick or Asha's for the most choices). The menus are fairly limited but center on the Bake & Shark sandwich -- grilled shark meat on fried bread, which you top with your choice of sauces, veggies and fixin's. It's best when washed down with a cold local beer, like Carib or Stag. Some venues, like Asha's, offer a choice of proteins that include chicken, shrimp, cheese, kingfish, salmon and flying fish -- all on frybread.





If you're spending the day at the Asa Wright Nature Centre (Blanchisseuse Road, 868-667-5162), you can eat lunch at its buffet restaurant, which includes a choice of meat or fish, vegetable sides, salads and desserts. Sunday lunch is a special menu with soup, local foods and its signature pie. You must make reservations in advance for lunch, which costs $140TT ($200TT on Sundays) and is served from noon to 1 p.m.



