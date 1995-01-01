Adelaide is a foodie's dream! There are more restaurants per capita than in any other Australian city. Cuisine ranges from ethnic options to 'ModOz' (a culinary trend combining local ingredients with international techniques, traditions and flavors). And, in addition to the world-renowned wineries nearby, local breweries like Coopers brew a wide variety of ales, pilsners and stouts.

For a simple, traditional taste of Adelaide, visit any bakery and try a pastie (pronounced pah-stee), sausage roll or Balfours frog cake (an individual, frosted cake in the shape of a frog). Wash these down with a local favorite: Farmers Union iced coffee (sold in 600 ml -- roughly pint-sized -- cardboard milk containers). An interesting tidbit of information about Farmer's Union -- it is more popular in South Australia than Coca-Cola. That makes South Australia the only place in the entire world where a milk-based drink is sold more than a cola drink!

Adelaide Central Market: Founded in 1869, this market has hundreds of stalls selling fruits, vegetables, flowers, cheeses, seafood, meats and more. Grab lunch at any of the cafes or eateries there. We recommend Big Table for great coffee, The TBar tea house, Lucia's Pizza & Spaghetti Bar, Comida for tapas and Sunmi's for sushi. (Gouger Street, open Tuesday through Sunday)

Chinatown: Just west of the Central Market is Adelaide's Chinatown. Locals often joke to "stick with the Chows" and recommend the tasty Ying Chow (114 Gouger Street, lunch daily and T Chow (68 Moonta Street, lunch daily) -- known for their signature duck dishes. All have extensive menus.

Paul's on Gouger: This institution, which has been around for more than 60 years, serves the freshest -- and best priced -- seafood in Adelaide. Ask for fish and chips made with King George Whiting. (79 Gouger Street, lunch Monday through Friday)

Jolleys Boathouse: Dine riverside at Jolleys Boathouse on the banks of the Torrens. This renovated boathouse serves contemporary Australian cuisine with a focus on local ingredients in a sophisticated and serene setting. (Jolleys Lane, lunch Sunday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.)