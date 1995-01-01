Popular Things to Do in Adelaide
Food and Drink in Adelaide
Adelaide is a foodie's dream! There are more restaurants per capita than in any other Australian city. Cuisine ranges from ethnic options to 'ModOz' (a culinary trend combining local ingredients with international techniques, traditions and flavors). And, in addition to the world-renowned wineries nearby, local breweries like Coopers brew a wide variety of ales, pilsners and stouts.
For a simple, traditional taste of Adelaide, visit any bakery and try a pastie (pronounced pah-stee), sausage roll or Balfours frog cake (an individual, frosted cake in the shape of a frog). Wash these down with a local favorite: Farmers Union iced coffee (sold in 600 ml -- roughly pint-sized -- cardboard milk containers). An interesting tidbit of information about Farmer's Union -- it is more popular in South Australia than Coca-Cola. That makes South Australia the only place in the entire world where a milk-based drink is sold more than a cola drink!
Adelaide Central Market: Founded in 1869, this market has hundreds of stalls selling fruits, vegetables, flowers, cheeses, seafood, meats and more. Grab lunch at any of the cafes or eateries there. We recommend Big Table for great coffee, The TBar tea house, Lucia's Pizza & Spaghetti Bar, Comida for tapas and Sunmi's for sushi. (Gouger Street, open Tuesday through Sunday)
Chinatown: Just west of the Central Market is Adelaide's Chinatown. Locals often joke to "stick with the Chows" and recommend the tasty Ying Chow (114 Gouger Street, lunch daily and T Chow (68 Moonta Street, lunch daily) -- known for their signature duck dishes. All have extensive menus.
Paul's on Gouger: This institution, which has been around for more than 60 years, serves the freshest -- and best priced -- seafood in Adelaide. Ask for fish and chips made with King George Whiting. (79 Gouger Street, lunch Monday through Friday)
Jolleys Boathouse: Dine riverside at Jolleys Boathouse on the banks of the Torrens. This renovated boathouse serves contemporary Australian cuisine with a focus on local ingredients in a sophisticated and serene setting. (Jolleys Lane, lunch Sunday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m.)
Don't Miss in Adelaide
Rundle Mall: The city's main shopping area features local department stores, boutiques, specialty shops, cafes and pubs. Watch for street entertainers, including mimes and musicians, and enjoy the people-watching on this pedestrian mall. There is also a Visitor's Information Centre just off Rundle Mall at 1 King William Street.
North Terrace: Stroll along North Terrace, and ogle the gorgeous Edwardian and Victorian buildings and landmarks that include Parliament House with its 10 magnificent Corinthian columns (free guided tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays when Parliament is not in session), South Australian Museum (see below), Art Gallery of South Australia (open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free) and Ayers House (see below).
South Australian Museum: The museum boasts the largest collection of Aboriginal art and artifacts in the world, including an exhibition that tells the story of the local Aboriginal people. The museum also has a well-respected collection of European art and a celebrated Egyptian Room. (North Terrace, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free)
Ayers House: Possibly one of the best examples of colonial regency architecture in Australia, the home of former South Australian Premier Sir Henry Ayers (for whom Ayers Rock was named) is now managed by the National Trust and features carefully restored period rooms. Guided tours are available from March 2016. The museum also hosts regular exhibitions. (288 North Terrace, open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; weekends and public holidays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)
The National Wine Centre of Australia: Wine enthusiasts will appreciate the Wine Discovery Journey, an interactive display that lets visitors make their own virtual wines. Set in an architecturally stunning building, this Australian wine industry showcase examines everything from the challenges of winemaking to the pure enjoyment of drinking fine Australian wine. Visitors learn the role that wine has played in history, the position of Australian wine in today's international market and the relationship between food and wine. Tour and tastings 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (corner of Botanic and Hackney Roads, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Tandanya: Australia's first major Aboriginal cultural center features contemporary and traditional Aboriginal performing and visual arts. The Centre has rotating exhibitions and an extensive gift shop. (253 Grenfell Street, City Centre, open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free to the galleries and gallery shop)
Jam Factory Craft & Design Centre: These award-winning shops feature contemporary art, glass, jewelry and crafts by local artists. (locations on Rundle Mall and 19 Morphett Street, City Centre and Seppeltsfield Road, Seppeltsfield)
Botanic Gardens: Established in 1855, the 50-acre site features artificial lakes, a tropical rainforest and more. The Garden's Bicentennial Conservatory is the largest single span conservatory in the southern hemisphere. Free 1.5-hour tours of the gardens are offered daily from the Visitor Informaton Centre, Schomburgk Pavilion at 10:30 a.m. A restaurant, cafe and snack kiosk are also located on the site. (North Terrace, City Centre)
Cleland Wildlife Park: This park conserves a vital area of natural bushland in the Adelaide Hills, located 20 minutes southeast of the city center. Visitors can walk among kangaroos, emus, koalas and an aviary of native birds. (365 Mount Lofty Summit Road, daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)