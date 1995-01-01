The Botanical Gardens to the northwest of Visby (walkable from the port).They're crammed with roses (which also climb up the walls of the city's medieval ruins) and simply lovely. At the south end of the gardens, you'll find the ruins of the Romanesque church of St Olof , which dates from around 1200 AD.





The Burmeisterska Hus (Burmeister House) which lies near the Donnersplats (main square) just inland from the harbour. Built in 1652 for local merchant Hans Burmeister, it's one of the best-preserved Baroque burgher's houses in Sweden and often hosts art exhibitions featuring the work of local and Swedish artists.





The ruined medieval churches of St. Per and St. Hans, which stand side by side at the south end of Donnersplats.





The Museum of Antiquities (Golands Fornsal), which also lies near Donnersplats (just along Strandgatan), contains displays of Viking and medieval artefacts including runic stones, arms and armour, furniture and art.





Visby Market Square (Stora Torget), which contains the ruins of 13th Century St Catherine's Church.. It also has a good selection of bars, cafés and restaurants if you've had enough of sightseeing.





Visby's limestone city walls, which date from the 13th Century, circle the old city and cover 3.5 km. They are studded with 44 towers , each around 60 foot high. The Powder Tower (Kruttornet) overlooks the sea, while the Maiden's Tower (Jungfrutornet) is at the north end and is so called because legend has it that the daughter of a Visby goldsmith was walled up alive in it.





St Mary's Cathedral (on St Hansgatan) dates from 1225 and is the only one of Visby's old churches which is still in use. It contains a spectacular walnut and ebony pulpit from Germany and a 13th Century red marble font.





Grab your bathers, pick up a cab and head off for aat one of Gotland's gorgeous beaches; recommended on the island's north coast ( not far from Visby) are Sjalso and Faro beaches.

Visit Lummelunda, a series of spectacular stalactite caves about 11 miles north of Visby. En route, stop off at Krusmyntogarden, a lovely garden containing more than 200 different types of herb. It lies five miles north of Visby.



