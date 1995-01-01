Food and Drink in Havana

Until fairly recently, eating in Havana could be a bit of a challenge, because of the lack of quality and inconsistency of ingredients. Most restaurants were state run (and were generally pretty awful both in terms of food and service). The few privately run restaurants (known as paladars) were subject to a slew of red tape that made them almost as bad as the state-run ones. All of this changed in January 2011, when President Raul Castro's new privatization laws allowed paladars to seat up to 50 people (previously it was 12), and, more crucially, serve entrees beyond the traditional Cuban food of roast pork, black beans, rice and plantains. Today, there are paladars popping up all over the city offering cuisine and service to match any restaurant in the Caribbean. The older ones are often quirky in terms of hours and service (they are often family run, with older members cooking and waiting tables). The post-2011 paladars are modern, hip and funky.

La Guarida: The most famous paladar in Havana , was featured in the popular Cuban film "Fresa y Chocolate," and much of its reputation rests on this. Half the fun is getting there: It must be reached via three flights up a poorly lit, steep staircase in a building that anywhere else in the world would have been condemned by now. Signature dishes include ahi with sugar cane glaze, mutton braised in papaya juice, seafood risotto and more. (Concordia 418 e/ Gervasio y Escobar; open noon to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight daily)

El Templete: A few blocks from the cruise terminal, just off the Malecon, is El Templete, one of the oldest restaurants in the city. This eatery offers fine views over the bay. It's known for the freshest seafood and shellfish in the city and offers an impressive array of appetizers, as well as a wide variety of main dishes, but it's not cheap. (Avenida del Puerto, no. 12-14, esq. Narcisco Lopez; open noon to 10:30 p.m.)

Dona Eutimia: One of the best-known restaurants in Havana is this paladar that serves up reasonably priced, generously portioned traditional Cuban dishes, with great service (and very attractive staff) in a prime spot opposite the Cathedral. (Callejon del Chorro, Plaza de la Catedral)

Azucar: This swanky snack bar and lounge (punctuated with three explanation points in its official name) offers a stellar view to the plaza below and proves that Havana eateries have gotten trendy. Nosh on Cuban charcuterie plates while a bartender with a drink trolley makes you a custom gin and tonic -- in perhaps the largest individual drink glasses we've ever seen. It's a tad pricy, but worth it for the location, the ambiance -- and did we mention the G&Ts? (Mercaderes 315 Teniente Rey and Vieja, Muralla)