Influenced by neighboring and former occupying nations such as Turkey, Austria and Serbia, Hungary has tasty national cuisine, much of it seasoned with paprika, which appears on restaurant tables beside the salt and pepper. There are many kinds of paprika, varying in color, aroma and, most importantly, taste -- ranging from sweet to extremely hot. Among the country's signature dishes are goulash, a thick beef soup cooked with onions, potatoes and carrots; fisherman's soup, a mixture of boiled fish, tomatoes, green peppers and paprika; chicken paprika; grilled freshwater fish; and fried or grilled goose liver.

Most meals begin with soup, including a surprisingly good sour cherry soup served in summer months. Always leave room for dessert, often pancakes served with a delicious chocolate rum sauce. Hungary's grape-growing tradition goes back hundreds of years, so don't miss the chance to try some robust red Bull's Blood wine or the lighter, sweeter white Tokaji. Credit cards are widely accepted in restaurants. As for tipping, it's customary to tip your waiter 10 percent, but be sure to check the bill first, as sometimes the tip is included. It's OK to tip in U.S. dollars or euros.

High Note Sky Bar: One of the hippest spots in town, this trendy bar atop the Aria Hotel has incredible city views along with delicious and innovative drinks and bites. The hotel is located next door to St. Stephen's Basillica, so you can see the church's spires from the rooftop perch. You'll find ample seating -- some open air and some in climate-controlled rooms, where roofs can be opened to let in fresh air. Time it right, and it's a great spot to catch the sun set. While you're visiting, spend some time touring the music-inspired hotel, which also features a ground-floor bar dedicated to Louis Armstrong and a gourmet restaurant. (Hercegprimas Utca 5; +36 20 438 8648; open daily from noon to midnight.)

Ruszwurm: Technically a cake shop, this quaint and atmospheric cafe opened in in Buda's Castle District in 1827 and is one of the oldest in the city. As it's so small, it can be hard to get a table, but the wait is really worthwhile, and it's a lovely place to stop off for a light(ish!) lunchtime snack. The cakes and pastries are sublime; the hardest part is deciding which one to have. (Szentharomsag Utca 7; +36 1 375 5284; open daily from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Gerbeaud: Long the centerpiece of Budapest's cafe society, Gerbeaud is more than a sweet shop -- it's a Hungarian cultural institution. Known for its coffee and torte cakes, the cafe has classic high ceilings with crystal chandeliers, polished wood and marble, and thick curtains. Little has changed since it opened 150 years ago. Situated on Pest's Vorosmarty Square, the neoclassical building also houses the Onyx, a microbrewery and gourmet restaurant. (Vorosmarty Ter 7-8; +36 1 429 9000; open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Gundel: For elegant dining, Gundel lives up to its reputation. The award-winning restaurant, open under its current name since 1910, is located in a late 19th-century palace in City Park, just a two-minute walk from Heroes' Square. Gundel, with its innovative menu, is known -- and deservedly so -- for creating new spins on traditional classics. It can be a little formal, as in the evening men must wear jackets, but the Sunday lunch buffet is less so. (Gundel Karoly Utca 4; +36 1 889 8111; open from noon to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday; Sunday brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Karpatia Etterem: A local favorite for special outings, Karpatia Etterem, with its medieval interiors, will remind visitors of Matthias Church. Situated in the courtyard of a former monastery, the restaurant specializes in traditional Hungarian cuisine, accompanied by traditional gypsy music. It also offers Mediterranean, Asian and Latin American fare. The restaurant is more formal and romantic, while the casual brasserie near the Pest side of Elizabeth Bridge offers lunch and snacks in addition to a dinner menu. (Ferenciek Ter 7-8; +36 1 317 3596; open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.)

Ruin Bars: Not simply one location, ruin bars collectively encompass a number of trendy bars found throughout Budapest. These bars stared in the early 2000s, when buyers purchased derelict buildings with a mind toward turning them into bars. To save money, proprietors filled them with mismatched, second-hand furniture and random pieces that serve as art. Over the years, they've become hip watering holes, where patrons gather among the clutter and sip drinks like beer and palinka, a grappa-like liqueur guaranteed to set fire to your stomach. During the day, ruin bars are relatively peaceful, with people lingering over newspapers while quietly chatting. At night, some heat up, with bright lights and DJs. Visit the first ruin bar, Szimpla Kert, or funky Csendes -- which features creepy vintage toys nailed to the walls -- or any of the dozens of ruin bars you can find throughout the Pest side of the city.