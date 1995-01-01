Quebec City is a fine destination for foodies who can enjoy culinary experiences ranging from simple bistro fare to sublime fine dining. The narrow streets of the Old City are lined with charming outdoor cafes with menus and prices to suit every cruiser's taste and budget. Although this is a French-speaking province, almost all servers speak excellent English. Don't be surprised if you taste a bit of maple syrup during your meals; it's used to flavor everything from cocktails to stews and desserts. For a low-brow bar snack, give poutine a try. The fast-food dish covers french fries with brown gravy and cheese curds.





Panache in stunning Auberge Saint-Antoine across the street from the cruise port is rightly touted by locals and visitors as the best fine-dining spot in town. A reclaimed 19th century maritime warehouse with stone walls, wood-plank floors and massive wood beams is the rustic setting for intimate dining. It's a great place for a special occasion meal featuring creative, seasonal French-Canadian cuisine with a master chef's twist. Much of the produce is grown at the restaurant's organic garden on Ile d'Orleans. The extensive wine cellar showcases a wide variety of French and local wines, including the mildly maple flavored aperitif Val Ambre. (10 Rue Saint-Antoine; (418) 692-2211; open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day)





Celebrating 50 years in business, Restaurant La Cremaillere is a fine-dining restaurant in Old Quebec that doesn't take itself too seriously. International cuisine is served in two spacious dining rooms, where many dishes, ranging from Caesar salad to crepes suzette, are prepared tableside. The service is expert but unpretentious. Don't be surprised if the owner's son picks up a guitar to serenade guests with popular ballads and a few French folk songs. (Rue Sainte-Anne; (418) 692-2216; open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday for lunch, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly for dinner)





Award-winning Le Pain Beni offers innovative French-Canadian cuisine featuring regional products in a relaxed bistro setting. The comfortable main dining room is inside an old stone house, while street-side outdoor seating is ideal for people watching. The three-course lunch is seasonal and a good value. It's located near the famed Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac and art-lined Rue du Tresor in the heart of Upper Old Quebec City. (24 Rue Sainte-Anne)





French farm-house-charming Lapin Saute is right in the middle of the busiest tourist area in lower Old Quebec, yet it offers a wonderful and affordable dining experience with consistently great French bistro food. As the name suggests, rabbit dishes, including sausages and a lasagna, are specialties. End your meal with a signature maple-syrup creme brulee. On a sunny day, opt for the flowery patio with its view of tiny Felix Leclerc Park. (52 Rue Du Petit-Champlain; (418) 692-5325; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday)





Le Petit Cochon Dingue is a charming family dining spot in the heart of lower Old City. Reasonable prices, rave reviews for its food and indoor and outdoor seating make it an ideal breakfast, lunch or dinner stop. The extensive menu features baked goods, crepes, sandwiches, quiche, soup, salads and pizza. Its staff has a reputation for be very friendly and helpful. (24 Boulevard Champlain; (418) 694-0303; open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and Saturday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Friday)