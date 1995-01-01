Czech food is heavy, and lunch is traditionally the main meal of the day. It generally starts with a hearty soup (often potato), followed by an entree of meat (often pork) and potatoes or bread dumplings. Popular desserts include apple strudel or small cakes with poppy seeds. You'll probably find items on the menu that you've never sampled; Prague restaurants have both their own favorite regional dishes plus eclectic international choices. As for beverages, plum brandy and locally-brewed beer are huge favorites.

Cafe Savoy: Cafe Savoy, one of the most beautiful cafes in Prague with its Art Nouveau interiors, is best for breakfasts or brunches. The chef makes typical Czech pastries right on the premises. (Vitezna 5,150 00 Prague 5 Mala Strana; 420 257 311 562; open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday or Sunday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

Villa Richter - Piano Nobile: Villa Richter is situated on the eastern hillside of Prague Castle in the lower part of the oldest vineyard in Prague and Bohemia, founded by St. Wenceslas in the 10th century. The restaurant Piano Nobile offers both a seasonal menu and original Prague cuisine, as well as the best Czech, French and Italian wines. Due to its location, guests can also enjoy an amazing view of the city. Some walking is required to reach its entrance. (Stare zamecke schody 6/251, 118 00, Praha 1, Prazsky hrad; 420 702 205 108; open daily, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Mlynec: Situated on the river Vltava, Mlynec enables you to see the adjacent Charles Bridge from an unusual perspective. This Zatisi Group restaurant specializes in Czech cuisine; apart from its delicious menu, you can also "taste" a bit of the best contemporary Czech design represented by Rony Plesl's glass objects and original chandeliers. (Novotneho lavka 199/9, Prague 110 00; 420 277 000 777; open Monday to Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Beer: Czechs love beer. Consider visiting the following in Old Town: Lokal Dlouha is sleek and modern, with carefully prepared homemade international and Czech cuisine (Dlouha 33, 110 00 Prague 1; 420 222 316 265; open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight). U Medvidku brewery carries the strongest special X 33 (Na Perstyne 7, Stare Mesto, 110 00 Praha 1; 420 224 211 916; open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 11:30 a.m.to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.). And on the opposite side of the river, a few steps from Charles Bridge, there is Lokal U Bile Kuzelky, sister to Lokal Dlouha. It's known for its finely brewed Pilsen (Pilsner) and delicious Czech traditional food (Misenska 12, 110 00 Praha 1, Prague 118 00; 420 257 014 800; open Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday, noon to 1 a.m., and Sunday, noon to midnight).





For an elegant dining experience, the riverside Bellevue Restaurant is well known for its superb cuisine and views of the Charles Bridge and Prague Castle. Sundays, there's live jazz and a Champagne brunch. The restaurant, open noon to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., is located in Old Town at Smetanovo Nab.18. Among many other selections, Bellevue features a "Best of Bohemia" multi-course meal, served with optional wines.





Old Town Square and its environs are filled with festive, outdoor cafes and restaurants. Many have menus with photographs that make it easy to order. For lovers of Art Nouveau, lunch in the Kavarna Obecni dum -- the restaurant in the Municipal House, the city's most prominent Nouveau building -- is worth a stop. Lunch is served in an elegant, beautifully appointed room with lofty ceilings, huge windows and period crystal chandeliers. It's open daily, at Namesti Republiky 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. for cafe fare.





Czechs love beer -- in fact, there are tours built around pub crawls. Prague has a number of notable brew pubs, including two in New Town: U Fleku, a European-style beer hall and micro-brewery at Kremencova 11, and Novomestsky Pivovar, a pub-style restaurant and micro-brewery at Vodickova 20. U Fleku, open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., has a house specialty that includes one-quarter of a duck, half a sausage and fillet of pork shoulder. Novomestsky Pivovar is known for its goulash, pork knuckle and roast goose. It opens at 10 a.m. on weekdays, 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays and at noon on Sundays.





Or, stop by for a drink at the old-time Golden Tiger pub on Husova Street, the Old Town venue long popular with the city's intelligentsia. It's open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.