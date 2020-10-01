Almost every avid cruiser is sure to pass through Fort Lauderdale at some point. Located between Palm Beach and Miami, Fort Lauderdale is one of the world's largest cruise homeports. If you have time before or after your cruise, you might want to do some shopping at the Galleria megamall, enjoy some water sports on the beach or go on an excursion to Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, where you can walk an underground tunnel to the beach, spot some of the local wildlife or go on a guided nature tour. Whatever you end up doing, be sure to take a few minutes to walk down to the Intracoastal Waterway and check out some of the glitzy yachts that frequent its waters.

Fort Lauderdale is hot and humid most of the year, though there's a bit of a respite from the high temperatures during the winter months when the majority of cruisers visit. Currency is the U.S. dollar and English is the official language, but you might notice quite a few Spanish speakers as well.