As in most of French Polynesia, fresh fish is excellent on Moorea. If you are a seafood eater, don't miss out. A Tahitian specialty is poisson cru, tuna marinated in lime juice and coconut milk. End any meal on a sweet note; Polynesian desserts generally include fresh fruit or a dish with vanilla or coconut or both.

Moz Cafe (689-40-56-38-12) in the township of Maharepa (to the east of Cook's Bay) serves burgers, salads, sandwiches, sashimi and the crowd-pleasing French toast in air-conditioned comfort. No credit cards, so bring francs. It closes at 3pm.

Lilikoi Garden Cafe (689-87-29-61-41) is basically a food truck set up in a lovely garden, owned by Laurence Anzai, a French woman who settled in Moorea with her family some 14 years ago. The garden cafe, located 200 metres from the Hilton Resort just to the east of Opunohu Bay, is open for lunch only, closing at 2.30pm. French tuna, curries, fish sandwiches and salad -- with vegan and vegetarian specialties -- are on the menu. She also owns the Lilikoi Deli in Maharepa and runs six-hour food tours of Moorea island that offer tastings of exotic foods, a cooking class and lunch. The tours leave at 8.30 a.m from the deli.

Te Honu Iti (689-40-56-19-84) is sometimes called Chez Roger due to the owner who's been cooking there for a couple of decades. Situated right on Cook's Bay with great views of the jagged mountains, the restaurant doesn't look much from the road, but the food and location make up for it. Fresh fish, mahi-mahi and prawn ravioli, tuna carpaccio and lobster are favorites, while diners rave about the apple pie and the bananas flambe. Ring to check as the restaurant may be closed on Wednesdays. It's located at PK9 counterclockwise, meaning it is 9 km (5.5 miles) from the west from the airport at Temare, from where all distances begin.