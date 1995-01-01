Because of its proximity to the ocean, Prince Edward Island is a great place to find fresh seafood dishes. Clams, mussels and lobster are popular; you'll never go wrong with local beer or ice cream, either, and you'll find both in spades. The island has a clear Scottish influence, as well, so you can enjoy everything from classic fish 'n' chips to delicious shortbread.

Piatto: This upscale pizzeria offers gourmet Neapolitan wood-fired pies with a number of mouthwatering toppings like mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, basil, extra-virgin olive oil and more. You'll also find tasty salads, calzones and desserts on the menu. (45 Queen Street; 902-892-0909; open Monday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m.)

Olde Dublin Pub: Located above the Claddagh Oyster House, you'll find this Irish pub, which offers everything from fish and chips to pasta, burgers and quesadillas, as well as seafood items at reasonable prices. (131 Sydney Street; 902-892-6992; open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m.)

Lobster on the Wharf: This place is best for seafood in a casual atmosphere. (Prince Street Wharf; 902-894-9311; open daily from 11:30 a.m.)

The Gahan House Pub and Brewery: This upscale brewpub is located in a historic townhouse that serves fish and chips in brown bags. While you're there, sample some of their handcrafted ales, or take a brewery tour. (126 Sydney Street; 902-626-2337; open from 11:30 a.m.)

Fishbones Oyster Bar: This establishment features a raw bar with an array of island oysters and specialty sauces. (136 Richmond Street; 902-628-6569; open from 11 a.m.)

Lucy Maud Dining Room: This restaurant overlooks the entrance to the harbor. It's operated by students from the Culinary Institute of Canada under the guidance of world-class chef instructors. Try the PEI Mussel Linguine. (4 Sydney Street; 902-894-6868; open Tuesday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. between October 15 and May 14)

Dalvay by the Sea: Inside PEI National Park is a National Historic Site called Dalvay By The Sea. The elegant Victorian home was built by a Scottish-American oil tycoon, and now the property is run as a boutique hotel and restaurant. They use fresh local ingredients in such menu items as Island blue mussels and lobster croissant. (16 Cottage Crescent, Dalvay; 888-366-2955; open for afternoon tea; advance reservations required)