Maine is the only state that certifies the quality and origin of its lobster, and restaurants throughout Bar Harbor serve it up fresh. From a classic lobster roll to a 20-ounce steamed lobster, there is no shortage of restaurants that offer the popular crustacean. If you're not a lobster fan, don't worry -- restaurants offer plenty of delicious options that don't involve the state's signature shellfish.

Side Street Cafe: Looking for vegan fare, gluten-free eats, or any combination of the above? This cafe has got you covered. At this friendly neighborhood joint, you can get your lobster mac and cheese with gluten-free pasta (or design your own mac and cheese with other add-ins). Lobster quesadillas and shepherd's pie are other popular options. (49 Rodick Street; open daily, 11 a.m. to midnight)

Galyn's: Built in the 1890s as a boarding house for local seafarers, this restaurant offers fresh, quality foods at affordable prices. Five dining rooms, throughout the two-story house, are adorned with original artwork and tin ceilings. It offers a simple menu, including veggie foccacia and lobster rolls (17 Main Street; open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Stewman's Lobster Pound: Brazenly touristy, but lots of fun, this waterfront restaurant is just steps from the town pier. Nearly everybody springs for a lobster roll, but you'll find all the usual suspects on the menu, like clams, mussels and blueberry pie. (35 West Street; open mid-May to Columbus Day, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Route 66: Chock-full of 1950s nostalgia, this diner-style restaurant has an extensive menu, featuring everything from lobster to burgers. There's even a kids menu, cutely named Munchkin Land. Memorabilia is crammed into every inch of the restaurant, so you can't miss the large collection of metal toys, trains and neon signs that adorn the walls and shelves (21 Cottage Street; open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily)

La Bella Vita: Located at the Harborside Hotel, Spa and Marina, this Italian dining experience comes complete with an authentic wood-fired brick oven and the freshest ingredients. Spectacular harbor views complement menu selections, such as flatbread pizza, Mamma's Handcrafted Gnocchi and Maine lobster ravioli. (55 West Street; open daily 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Jordan Pond House: About a 20-minute drive from Village Green in Bar Harbor, this restaurant at Acadia National Park traces its history from 1847 as a logging operation. Today, the restaurant serves lunch on its porch or in the dining room. Selections include chowder, lobster stew, crab cakes and pasta, all served with the establishment's famous baked popovers -- an American version of an English Yorkshire pudding. (Lunch and tea served daily, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. end of June through end of August; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., end of August through mid-October.)

Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound: Approximately 20 minutes from the cruise ship's tender pier, just after the bridge from Mount Desert Island, there is a no-frills lobster shack that's been in business for more than 50 years in Trenton. It's nothing fancy, but that's part of the charm. Select the lobster of your choice to be prepared in front of you, in seawater, over wood-fired cookers. Then, don a plastic bib while you squeeze your crackers, use a pick, and try to get more in you than on you. Don't worry -- they have lots of paper napkins, just in case. Kids may prefer the peanut butter and jelly or ham and cheese sandwiches. (1237 Bar Harbor Road. Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)