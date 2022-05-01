Vancouver's rich mix of immigrants means that the city offers a wide variety of ethnic cuisine, and, as you'd expect from its coastal location, it also has some exceptional seafood restaurants. Lovers of Asian food will want to seek out one of the city's izakayas (Japanese taverns), dim sum palaces or sample the world-famous Japadog, which serves hot dogs with a decidedly Tokyo twist, from several street carts around town.

The city has a distinctly "green" attitude, so you'll find farm-to-table restaurants and chefs focusing on seasonal ingredients. Vegans or vegetarians have good options here, too. There's also a cutting-edge fine-dining scene, led by chefs like David Hawksworth, Hector Laguna and Alex Chen.

Vancouver Foodie Tours: For a great introduction to all things foodie in Vancouver, take one of four tours this company offers, including tours focused on Gastown, food trucks, Granville Market and a downtown gourmet tour. Enough food is included to easily replace a meal. (604-295-8844; reservations required)

Granville Island: Graze your way through the Public Market, which offers prepared foods that run the gamut from exotic sausages to fresh-made doughnuts, in addition to a world of produce, fish and meats. There's also Artisan Sake and Liberty Distillery, if booze is your bent. Sample local goodies at the Edible Canada Bistro (1596 Johnston Street; 604-682-6681, open all day), which also has an attached retail shop. Or, settle in at one of nine nearby restaurants.

Urban Fare: For a picnic, head to the amazing, upscale Urban Fare food emporiums. Choose from more than 100 cheeses, an olive bar, fresh caviar, an extensive deli, a huge assortment of prepared foods and organic produce. Or, sit in the cafe and sip wine while you watch patrons squeeze tomatoes. The closest location to Canada Place is the one in Coal Harbor. (305 Bute Street; 604-669-5831; open daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Stanley Park Teahouse: If you find yourself hungry in Stanley Park, this cheery, light-filled restaurant is a nice alternative to hotdog and burger stands. Lunch choices include sharable boards with charcuterie, smoked salmon, cheese and antipasti; and noshes like salt-and-pepper squid, baked feta and mussels. They also serve a heftier prix fixe lunch Monday through Friday. (7501 Stanley Park Drive; 604-669-3281; open daily, 11:30 to 10 p.m., weekends from 10:30 a.m.)

Coast: A haven for seafood, this buzzing, modern restaurant has a huge, circular raw bar at its center, which includes a boggling oyster list (give the Fat Bastards a try!). You can also order sushi, as well as fresh local fish, Alaskan King crab legs and Canadian prime beef. Signature dishes range from miso-maple sablefish to beer-battered fish and chips. Whatever you do, don't miss the spectacular coconut-banana butter cake for desert; it's served warm, with a molten center, surrounded by bruleed bananas -- one of the best desserts we've ever eaten (and we've eaten a lot of desserts!). (1054 Alberni Street; 604-685-5010; 11a.m. to 11p.m.)

Botanist: This restaurant in the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel generated buzz immediately upon opening -- thanks to its quirky modernist decor, featuring 50 different plant species, as well as its outstanding food. Worthy of a splurge, each course is a work of art, featuring local ingredients and twists on classic dishes. Beef tartare comes with a smoked egg yolk; a wagyu burger is served on a pretzel bun; and a sablefish dish is garnished with puffed tapioca. Even the bread is unique -- a wholegrain fougasse studded with sunflower seeds. If you go for dinner, choose the "We'll take it from here" option, for a truly memorable parade of dishes. It's the kind of meal that would cost twice as much in U.S. cities. (604-695-5500; open Monday through Friday for lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; dinner daily, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; weekend brunch 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Joe Fortes Seafood and Chophouse: This institution has been around for 25 years, and the owners claim to serve 50 kinds of fresh seafood. The rotating blue plate lunch specials are a great deal. Visitors looking for a splurge at dinnertime can try the three-tiered seafood tower on ice that includes a sampler of crab, shrimp, lobster, clams, scallops, mussels and -- of course -- local oysters (great for sharing). The restaurant is also known for its happy hour and rooftop terrace. (777 Thurlow Street; 604-669-1940; open daily, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Kirin: Despite having the same name as a Japanese beer, this is a Chinese restaurant serving consistently award-winning dim sum. Rather than the usual carts, here the food is all made to order. Try the prawn and port sui mai; sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaf with salted duck egg yolk, mushroom, pork and dried scallop; or xao long bao, soup dumplings. Be sure to ask for XO sauce for dipping. (1172 Alberni Street; 604-682-8833; open daily, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; weekends from 10 a.m.; reservations essential; arrive before 2 p.m. for dim sum)

Guu: Despite the less-than-appetizing name, this izakaya got so popular that the owners opened more locations. For lunch, it offers bargain-priced rice bowls, curries and grilled dishes. Dinner brings a more typical izakaya menu of grilled and deep-fried items that's served until late -- making this a favorite hangout for chefs. (838 Thurlow Street; 604-685-8817; open Monday through Saturday, 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to midnight)

Bella Gelateria: Consider yourself very lucky if you don't encounter a line at this award-winning spot serving authentic Italian gelato. Try the salted caramel, chocolate sorbet or any of the fruit flavors. (1001 West Cordova Street; 604-569-1010; open daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Thierry Chocolaterie: If your sweet tooth has a French accent, this is your place. You'll find macarons, including seasonal flavors; chocolates of all sorts; heavenly pastries and cookies; plus items you can take home as gifts, assuming you don't eat them along the way. The cafe also serves sandwiches, quiches, soups -- and liquor. (1059 Alberni Street; 604-608-6870; open daily, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to midnight)