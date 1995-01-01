Alaska is known for its cold-water seafood such as halibut, salmon, scallops and king crab as well as large game including moose and elk. Wild berries are used in jams and pastries, and reindeer sausage is found in breakfast items and has a peppery flavor. Local beer often accompanies a meal, and traditional American fare is also widely available.

Alava's Fish-n-Chowder: We heard from multiple people that some of the best fish and chips of their life came from this red shack. They also serve a popular clam chowder. (420 Water Street; 907-617-5328)

New York Hotel and Cafe: This historic inn serves plenty of seafood and some of the best coffee in town. (207 Stedman Street; 907-225-0256)

Annabelle's Keg and Chowder House: This place celebrates seafood amid a 1920s atmosphere, with two sections: a formal linen-tablecloth dining room and a boisterous, atmospheric pub. (Gilmore Hotel, 326 Front Street; 907-225-6009)

The Waterfront Restaurant: Here, you'll find Chinese and Filipino cuisine, as well as traditional American fare. Patrons can watch seaplanes taking off and landing while they dine. (1245 Tongass Avenue; 907-225-5400)

Asylum Bar: A locals' dive bar that will welcome you with enthusiasm, Asylum pours a crazy amount of beers on tap -- 22, including plenty of local brews -- and all for $3.50 drafts. Nosh on an incredible burger menu courtesy of Burger Queen, a shack with a window attached to the bar. (522 Water Street; 907-220-0809)