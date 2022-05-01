If you want a true taste of Corsica, try brocciu, the pungent local cheese; it's used to flavor savory pastries or mixed with chopped pork and stuffed into artichoke hearts.

Wild boar, blackbird and thrush pate are also local specialties. The squeamish may prefer the island's pork-based charcuterie; Corsica has thousands of free-ranging pigs, whose acorn and chestnut diet gives their meat a distinctive flavor.

If you're a vegetarian, stick to fritelli (doughnuts made with chestnut flour).

Caffe Romana: Located on one of the main shopping streets in Ajaccio, this is a good spot to try local specialties such as brocciu and figatelli (sausage made with pork liver). Grab a seat on the sidewalk terrace when the weather is fine. (28 Cours Napoleon; 33 09 67 38 48 37; open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. until late, closed Sundays)

Brasserie L'Instant: On a quiet side street near Place Foch is this friendly brasserie, offering outdoor seating and a menu of sandwiches, burgers, salads, bruschettas and more. (1 Bis, Rue Emmanuel Arene; 33 04 95 26 48 86; open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed Sundays)

Brasserie du Diamant: This restaurant has a bustling outdoor patio overlooking Place du General de Gaulle. Diners can browse a lengthy wine list plus a menu of pizzas, Corsican meats and cheeses, sandwiches, and other options. (3 Rue Eugene Macchini; 33 04 95 21 04 56; open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.)

Le Passe Temps: Conveniently located right outside Palais Fesch, this cafe offers slightly overpriced sandwiches, salads and crepes, but the food is tasty and you can't beat the outdoor patio on a pedestrian-only street. (37 Rue Fesch; 33 06 22 20 71 22; open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed Sundays)

Brasserie le Globo: Enjoy a burger or salad on an outdoor terrace with a view of the sea at this pleasant restaurant on Place du General de Gaulle. It's also a good spot for coffee and a pastry. (8 Place due General de Gaulle; 33 04 95 24 72 51; open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., closed Sundays)