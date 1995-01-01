Food and Drink in Darwin

Darwin food draws from fresh ocean bounty on its doorstep and strong Asian influences thanks to the multicultural makeup of the city. Try the following restaurants for a taste of the Territory.

Wharf One Food & Wine (19 Kitchener Drive) overlooking the lagoon on Darwin Waterfront, is known for its wood-fired tapas and stunning views. You'll enjoy a laugh and a fine feed at Pee Wee's at the Point (Alec Fong Lim Dr, East Point) where the Territory menu humour is as good as the coconut-crusted crocodile tail.

For a meat-eater's feast head to Cove at Mindil Beach Casino Resort (Gilruth Ave, The Gardens) or Char Restaurant (Cnr The Esplanade & Knuckey Street) where you'll find prime beef sourced from all around Australia. Hanuman (93 Mitchell Street) serves Thai, Tandoori and Chinese/Malaysian-fusion cuisine and has quite the following.

In Australia, the price of food includes the tax, and gratuities are welcome at informal restaurants and cafes, but not mandatory. In upscale restaurants such as Hanuman or Char, tipping is common but remains discretionary.

Parap Village Markets offer a local experience where the only thing rivalling the fabulous food is the equally incredible vibe. Grab a mango smoothie and stroll through stalls selling everything from vibrantly coloured ornamental ginger and indigenous crafts to Vietnamese spring rolls, roti pancakes and Mary's famous laksa. The latter is rumoured to be a failsafe hangover cure. Parap Village Markets are located at Parap Road and run every Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine) all-year round.