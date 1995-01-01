An excellent range of restaurants, cafes, and breweries are within walking distance of The Octagon. Additionally, the Warehouse District is Dunedin's historic industrial area with many establishments housed in the repurposed buildings. Many restaurants offer menus that feature locally sourced ingredients, fresh seafood and vegetarian options.

Plato: Located in a converted Seaman's Mission near the docks of the freight yard, Plato has an emphasis on South Island fish and seafood, local produce and organically grown herbs. Menu items include homemade fish and chips, white fish pie and crispy squid. Plus, Plato brews its own boutique beer onsite at Birch St Brewery.

(2 Birch Street; +64 3 477 4235; open for lunch, Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 2 pm, and dinner Monday to Sunday, 6 pm to late)

Velvet Burger: Craving a burger? Choose from a menu that includes 14 varieties of gourmet burgers including vegetarian options. Try Velvet Burger's signature Beet Drop Burger, a New Zealand grass-fed beef and beetroot patty. Those with less of an appetite will appreciate the option of the smaller mini burgers, which are a fraction of the price. Don't forget to order a side of fried pickles or native kumara chips (aka sweet potato fries).

(150 Lower Stuart Street or 375 George Street; +64 3 477 7089; open daily, Monday to Sunday, 11.30 am to late)

Vogel St Kitchen: Located in the revitalised warehouse district, a five-minute walk from The Octagon, Vogel St Kitchen offers a selection of wood fired pizzas, sandwiches, and an all-day breakfast that includes Eggs Benedict with from-scratch hollandaise sauce. Their loft-style industrial building features high ceilings, exposed bricks and beams, and exudes a relaxed caf?-style atmosphere.

(76 Vogel Street, Warehouse District; +64 3 477 3623; open Monday to Friday, 7.30 am to 3 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 8.30 am to 4 pm)

The Portsider: Located in a Port Chalmers' Victorian-era Heritage building, this upscale pub is the perfect place to perch at the end of your day before heading back onboard the ship. The Portsider has a selection of New Zealand craft beers on tap and its menu is not your regular pub fare. The bread is made inhouse and the fish and chips are served with homemade tartare sauce and hand-cut fries.

(31 George Street, Port Chalmers; +64 3 472 8060; open Monday to Friday 3 pm until late, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to late)

Speight's Brewery: Speight's has been brewing in Dunedin on the same site it has occupied since 1876. The guided tours through Speight's historic working brewery offer a mix of Dunedin history and technical brewing information. The best part of the tour is the 30-minute unlimited sampling session of Speight's beers. Stay for lunch at the Speight's Ale House or buy some beer gear at their onsite shop.

(200 Rattray Street; +64 3 471 9050; Brewery tours are offered between noon and 7 pm; The Speight's Ale House opens daily from 11.30 am)

Emerson's Brewery: Take a behind-the-scenes tour of this local craft brewery and taproom and learn every step of the brewing process, from the malt room, to the fermentation, bottling, and most importantly, tasting. Emerson's Taproom has more than a dozen beers on tap, including their flagship dark beer, London Porter. The lunch menu is extensive including sharing platters and options for kids.

(70 Anzac Ave; +64 3 477 1812; summer tours daily from October to March between 10 am and 6 pm; winter tours daily from April to September at 10am, 2pm and 6pm; The Taproom opens daily from 10 am)

OCHO (aka Otago Chocolate Company): Take a tour of OCHO's Vogel Street factory and learn about its chocolate-making process. OCHO use ethically grown cacao beans from the Pacific and roast, grind, temper and wrap the chocolate bars by hand. All of OCHO's handcrafted chocolate bars are nut-free and most of its chocolate is vegan except for a few items such as the Sea Salted Chunks of Caramel.

(10 Roberts Street; +64 3 425 7819; Chocolate Factory Tour and Tasting, Monday to Saturday 11 am and 2 pm)

Otago Farmers Market: If your cruise ship is in Dunedin on a Saturday, this is where you will find the locals. Located adjacent to Dunedin Railway Station, more than 60 local artisan stalls and food vendors sell takeaways that include falafel, crepes, smoothies, coffee, craft beer and more. It's also a great spot to pick up a souvenir such as bean-to-bar chocolate, beeswax products and handmade jewelry.

(Northern Carpark, Dunedin Railway Station, Anzac Square; Saturdays from 8 am to 12.30 pm)