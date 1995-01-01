For such a small town, you won't be hurting for lunch or drink options during your day in port.

No trip to Skagway is complete without popping into the Red Onion Saloon (205 Broadway) for a bite and a brew. Built in 1897, Red Onion was the finest brothel in town and a behind-the-scenes tour reveals original wallpaper and cheeky humor from "in character" guides.

Skagway Brewing Company has outgrown its original location and expanded operations to 4th Avenue off Broadway. Lunch is served daily, from 11 to 5, and it's locally sourced pub fare with crab artichoke dip, fish sandwiches, salads, burgers, pastas (with gluten-free options) and more. But come for the beer, made in house, and don't leave without trying the spruce tip blonde ale, a local specialty.

Sweet Tooth Cafe is right on Broadway and offers "home cooking" in the form of hamburgers and sandwiches on homemade bread, doughnuts, milkshakes and more.

Skagway Fish Co., near the Railroad Dock, offers terrific seafood as the name would suggest (get the fish and chips), along with marina views.

For a snack between sightseeing, stop in at Klondike Doughboy, offering a local sweet treat called fry bread. You can also pick up Alaskan honey, tea, syrups and other specialty items to bring home for friends and family.

Olivia's at Skagway Inn is the place for a white tablecloth lunch, offering local fare with a nouvelle twist from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For a cocktail and a spirited souvenir, head to Skagway Spirits (941 Alaska Street) for a spruce gin and tonic. Family-owned and -operated, the small but thoughtful tasting room offers a one-of-a-kind cocktail list along with bottles of gin and vodka. Everything is made in house.