Food and Drink in Fuerteventura
The islanders produce tasty sauces, such as mojo picon (paprika and chili), mojo verde (coriander and parsley) and gofio (roasted wholemeal flour), some of which you can taste free of charge with goat cheese at the Centro Insular de Artesania.
Casual: Abuelo Alfred serves excellent dishes made from local produce. The island gets so little rain that vines do not grow, although the restaurant sells palatable table wines. (Calle Real; 928 87 87 64; open noon to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday)
Traditional: Most of the restaurants on the island are in the resorts, such as Restaurante Tio Bernabe in Corralejo It serves mainly Canarian meat dishes grilled on an open fire. (Calle La Iglesia 9; 928 535895; open noon to midnight daily)
Local Eats: Molino de Antigua is surrounded by lush gardens. Food focuses on local specialties -- try papas arrugadas, small steamed potatoes, left with their skin on and covered in salt. (Carretera de Antigua; 928 878041; open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday)
Beaches in Fuerteventura
Beaches on the island range from family-friendly to those ideal for windsurfing or walking. Almost all are public, so there are no fees.
Best for a Beach Day: Corralejo's sandy beach is super clean and ideal for relaxing. There are bars on the beach and sun loungers to rent.
Closest to Town: Jandia beach is a Blue Flag-rated beach, which means that it's environmentally outstanding. That makes it ideal for families with children and has four beach bars on the sand.
Best for Active Types: Las Playitas beach, in the resort of the same name, and is popular with surfers.
Don't Miss in Fuerteventura
Open Art Gallery: While the town doesn't have a lot to offer, you might enjoy checking out the more than 100 interesting life-size sculptures, spread throughout the town.
Las Rotundas shopping center: This complex in the town center has three floors of shops and restaurants. These do not close for the siesta like most of the other shops in town. It is, however, closed on Sundays. (Franciso Pi y Arsuaga, 2)
Antigua: Many visitors choose to take a tour further afield. In this small village roughly in the center of the island, you will find an 18th-century church with a ceiling reflecting the Arab influence in the region. A mile to the north are the gardens of El Molino de Antigua, together with a restored windmill used to produce ground maize and a craft shop plus restaurant. The complex includes a cactus garden and other indigenous Fuerteventura flora, plus a craft shop, a mill and various small galleries. (Antigua Windmill Craft Centre, Centro de Artesania, Molino de Antigua; open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and Sunday)
Pajara: Venture toward the west coast, and you will arrive in this village. Its main attraction is a small church called Iglesia Nuestra Senora de Regla that was built between 1687 and 1711. There are many motifs decorating the glamorous stone doorway, and the virgin who stands at the altar was brought to the island, apparently by a wealthy emigrant. (Church open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily)
Betancuria: Founded in 1405, this town fell victim to a pirate attack in 1593 that reduced everything to a pile of rubble, including the church of Santa Maria, which was not rebuilt until 1691. However, Betancuria remained the capital of the island until 1834, and today, the town has a few museums of interest. Casa Museo Arquebiologico (C/Roberto Roldan, Betancuria; 928 87 82 4; open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday) contains a collection of archaeological finds. Highlights include fertility idols, an idol frieze that was discovered near La Oliva and numerous farming implements. The Centro Insular de Artesania, next to the museum, documents traditional arts and crafts. In Casa Santa Maria, you can watch the artists at work and purchase their products from the shop.
Corralejo: This resort village sits on the northernmost tip of the island. You will find sand dunes that form a national park (two large hotels built near the beach before a law to ban new construction do not enhance the scenery). You are free to walk on the dunes, but if you drive to the dunes, do not park your car on the sand. Wardens are on constant patrol and issue fines on the spot if they see one wheel of your car off the tarmac. There is a place along the roadside to park without blocking the road or becoming subject to the fine.
Baku Waterpark: For youngsters, the park near Corralejo is a treat, with an array of water chutes, slides and flumes. It has an 18-hole mini-golf course, too. ((618 308 818; open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; adult tickets 15 euros, children 11 euros and younger than 4 free)
Diving: Corralejo also has sites to suit beginners and the experienced diver. Dive Center Corralejo (928 53 59 06) offers single dives, including equipment, from 36 euros.
La Oliva: Visit this village and the Casa Mane art center, where three exhibition halls house works by Canarian artists. On the ground level, there are rooms for exhibitions and a sculpture courtyard, while the basement contains a large contemporary art gallery. The works of Alberto Manrique, perhaps the best-known local painter, are among the permanent exhibits. A small shop sells prints and souvenirs. (928 86 82 33; open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in summer and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday in winter)
Water Sports: Fuerteventura is an excellent location for windsurfing, surfing and kiteboarding. Most of takes place on the southern part of the island. With the trade winds blowing the whole year from the northwest, windsurfers love the place and a world windsurfing speed and slalom event is held there every August.
Golfing: Head to the 18-hole Golf Club Fuerteventura course in Jandia, but advance booking is required (928 160 034). There is another course at Costa Caleta (Golf Club Salinas de Antigua).