Las Rotundas shopping center: This complex in the town center has three floors of shops and restaurants. These do not close for the siesta like most of the other shops in town. It is, however, closed on Sundays. (Franciso Pi y Arsuaga, 2)

Antigua : Many visitors choose to take a tour further afield. In this small village roughly in the center of the island, you will find an 18th-century church with a ceiling reflecting the Arab influence in the region. A mile to the north are the gardens of El Molino de Antigua, together with a restored windmill used to produce ground maize and a craft shop plus restaurant. The complex includes a cactus garden and other indigenous Fuerteventura flora, plus a craft shop, a mill and various small galleries. (Antigua Windmill Craft Centre, Centro de Artesania, Molino de Antigua; open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and Sunday)

Pajara: Venture toward the west coast, and you will arrive in this village. Its main attraction is a small church called Iglesia Nuestra Senora de Regla that was built between 1687 and 1711. There are many motifs decorating the glamorous stone doorway, and the virgin who stands at the altar was brought to the island, apparently by a wealthy emigrant. (Church open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily)

Betancuria: Founded in 1405, this town fell victim to a pirate attack in 1593 that reduced everything to a pile of rubble, including the church of Santa Maria, which was not rebuilt until 1691. However, Betancuria remained the capital of the island until 1834, and today, the town has a few museums of interest. Casa Museo Arquebiologico (C/Roberto Roldan, Betancuria; 928 87 82 4; open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday) contains a collection of archaeological finds. Highlights include fertility idols, an idol frieze that was discovered near La Oliva and numerous farming implements. The Centro Insular de Artesania, next to the museum, documents traditional arts and crafts. In Casa Santa Maria, you can watch the artists at work and purchase their products from the shop.

Corralejo: This resort village sits on the northernmost tip of the island. You will find sand dunes that form a national park (two large hotels built near the beach before a law to ban new construction do not enhance the scenery). You are free to walk on the dunes, but if you drive to the dunes, do not park your car on the sand. Wardens are on constant patrol and issue fines on the spot if they see one wheel of your car off the tarmac. There is a place along the roadside to park without blocking the road or becoming subject to the fine.