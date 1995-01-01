Traditional food on Martinique is split between Creole and French. Menus feature lots of Caribbean dishes that incorporate chicken, seafood and fresh fruits and vegetables, and you'll also find French-inspired cuisine, including foie gras and boudin noir (blood sausage). If you try one local dish while you're in town, make sure it's accra (cod fritters).

Le Vieux Foyal is a charming restaurant-cum-jazz club that sits inside a century-old Creole house in downtown Fort-de-France, serving up equal parts ambiance and tasty French-Creole cuisine that is certainly worth a try.

At the back of the open-air market in Fort-de-France, you'll find Chez Carole, a tiny stand where a local woman named Carole makes some of the best accras on the island. You can also choose from a variety of other Creole dishes here.

For a low-key lunch right on the beach, check out Le Petibonum. This colorful bar-restaurant, which specializes in Creole dishes like Colombo (curried meat) and grilled local crawfish, is the perfect atmosphere for enjoying a drink made with local rum (ti punch is the traditional go-to) or a bottle of chilled French rose. You can also lounge on the beach, rent water sports equipment and try fly boarding. Be sure to say hello to owner and chef Guy Ferdinand, a beloved local character affectionately known as "Chef Hot Pants."

If you're keen to sample a local tipple, ti punch Martinique is famous for rhum agricole, which is made from pure sugar cane (not molasses, the typical) and has earned an AOD designation from France, a la Champagne and Cognac. Locals sip it as ti punch, served room temperature and accented with simple syrup and a squeeze of lime.