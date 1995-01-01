The beaches on Mykonos are among the best in Greece, and there is one for every taste. Several are gay friendly and clothing optional.

Best for Families: Though it's one of the busier beaches, Platis Gialos is a good choice for families. It doesn't attract nude sunbathers or a party crowd. In addition to the usual sunbeds and umbrellas, there are water sports facilities, restaurants and bars and a mini-mart for inexpensive snacks and other sundries.

Also a good choice for families is Ornos beach, which is fully developed with plenty of umbrellas and sunbeds, bars, cafes and restaurants, as well as shops, markets and a pharmacy.

Still another possibility, though it has fewer facilities, is the Agios Ioannis beach, also known as the "Shirley Valentine" beach for the 1980s English film that was shot here. The water at the beachfront is shallow enough for children to play. Umbrellas and sunbeds are available for rent and a few taverns can supply lunch. Bonus: Nice view of Delos.

Just check the Facebook photos for Paradise beach and you'll get the picture of a young, multicultural crowd that parties day and night, fueled by alcohol and loud music. The Tropicana Beach Bar kicks the vibe up even higher.

Best for Gay Visitors: Beautiful Super Paradise could be described as the most "anything goes" beach on Mykonos. Though it long has been a favorite with gay travelers and fans of "clothing optional," now it attracts anyone and everyone who loves to party. There's a restaurant, disco bar and pool to keep the energy way, way up. Elia, the island's longest, perhaps cleanest and relatively quiet beach is popular with nude sunbathers, both gay and straight.

Best for Celebrity Watching: OK, most celebrities spotted on Psarou beach are likely to be recognized only by Greeks, because they tend to be high-powered business and financial folks. However, the beach is the island's poshest, as reflected by the cost of renting a sunbed and umbrella -- 25 euros per person in high season (15 euros in low), about twice the cost of such rentals on other beaches.

What you get is a clean sandy beach with crystal clear water (with possibly a yacht or two in sight), several taverns and restaurants, including the trendy and expensive Nammos restaurant and bar. The menu includes refined Greek dishes, grilled meat and fish and pastas, but the place can get crowded (the service, spotty) in high season.

If your wardrobe is short on Armani, the Luisa Beach boutique there can help. The spa can provide a soothing massage.

The diving school serves both beginners and experts.

Best for Peace and Quiet: Though there can be no guarantees in high season, Lia is the least developed beach and the farthest away from town, so you'll need a taxi to get there -- or you can walk from Kalafatis. The sand is coarse, but the atmosphere is relaxed, and there are umbrellas and sunbeds. For refreshments: a fish tavern and a coffee house.

Best for Active Types: Waves and winds make Kalafatis a windsurfer's paradise. You can rent what you need; jet skis are also available. Kalafatis also has a dive center. Along with a couple of taverns, the Thalassa restaurant (part of the Aphrodite Hotel) offers food and drink.