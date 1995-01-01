Croatian food has a strong Italian influence, so pizza- and pasta-lovers will find lots to enjoy in Split. Truffles are a big delicacy here; fuzi s tartufima (pasta in a tasty truffle sauce) is a popular dish.

Locally sourced fish, along with mussels, oysters, prawns and squid, form the basis of many dishes, such as brodet, a rich fish stew usually served with rice polenta.

Seafood not your thing? Try beef, lamb or chicken peka, a delicious dish in which the meat is cooked on hot coals underneath a bell jar of sorts to keep it succulent. Or try pasticada, a luscious beef casserole best served with gnocchi.

For a snacky lunch, prsut (Croatia's version of prosciutto) and paski sir (a sturdy sheep's cheese from the island of Pag) are a good combination with crusty bread and salad, as are cevapcici (thin, sausage-style minced-meat kebabs). Or give burek -- a tasty pastry filled with minced meat, cheese and spinach -- a whirl. (Many local dishes originated in the Middle East, another of Croatia's key culinary influences).

As for dessert, leave room for fritule (little fruit-flavored doughnuts) or a slice of kremsnita, a heavenly cake made with creamy vanilla custard.

Restaurants abound in Split, so if you're feeling adventurous, your best bet is simply to head for the Old Town, look at a few menus and follow your nose.

Restaurant Boban: Some call this the best restaurant in Split, which is praise indeed for a hotel dining room. It lies slightly out of town, near the tennis courts in Firule, between the Old Town and Bacvic Beach, but it's been a popular venue with Split's inhabitants and visitors since it first opened in 1973. It's famed for its grilled meat and seafood dishes. It also has an outdoor terrace overlooking a pool, so it's a good choice for a sunny lunch. (Hektoroviceva 49; +385 21 543 300; open daily, noon to 10 p.m., for lunch and dinner.)

No Stress Bistro: Overlooking the popular Narodni Trg (People's Square), this bistro is right next to the 15th-century City Hall and a stone's throw from the palace. Trendy and bustling with a stylish outdoor area, it dishes up decent food at touristy prices and couldn't be more convenient for a lunch near the main sights. It's also a lively place for dinner if your ship's in overnight. (Iza Loze 9; +385 99 498 1888; open Sunday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.)