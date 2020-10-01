Casual, In-Town Joints: The Old Fisherman is a family owned restaurant directly in front of Royal Plaza that serves fresh seafood and local dishes (from 11 a.m.)

Gourmet Lunching: El Gaucho, Aruba's best Argentinean restaurant, is located in an atmospheric old-town house on the east end of Oranjestad (open daily for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m.).

Snacks: Maroc, next to El Gaucho, offers Spanish and Moroccan tapas at affordable prices and a decent wine list. It's a convivial spot for some casual fare (open from 5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday). And just beside Maroc is Wilhelmina, a lovely spot opposite the B.J. Arends City Park, run by renowned local chef Dennis van Daatselaar. This is a high-end option, with price to match, but it's worth it for the outstanding local fish dishes, steaks and homemade pasta (open from 6 p.m. daily).

For Late Diners: If you are in town for dinner (some ships disembark as late as 11 p.m.), consider skipping your onboard seating for a meal at Pinchos Grill & Bar (L.G. Smith Boulevard 7). The outdoor eatery is casual but chic; there's a funky bar, lit with Starbucks-esque lamps, and seating for diners is located along the perimeter with fabulous views of the water. The restaurant is actually located on a pier under-lit by twinkling, blue lights. Grilled meats round out the menu (5 p.m. until midnight or 1 a.m. daily, except Monday; sunset happy hours occur daily from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m.).

On the Beach: If you are spending the day on Palm Beach, stop for lunch at the Pelican Grill, set on a pier, over the water, behind the Pelican Tours outfit and near the Holiday Inn. It's not a fancy place by any means, but it's perfect for strolling in off the beach. The restaurant features a full bar (with a host of specialty drinks on the menu) and dishes from fresh fish sandwiches and burgers to a seafood platter costing more than \$30. The ceviche appetizer is excellent. Open daily for lunch and dinner.

Readers Recommend: Passions on the Beach at the Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort (J.E. Irausquin Blvd. 252) is a great choice for a romantic meal alfresco. Member Arubalisa writes, "Everything from the food to the service -- it was nothing less than perfect and a wonderful evening. Our table was closest to the water with torches and a lantern on the table. I can imagine how nice it would be at sunset." Grilled meats and fish are main events, and the menu features a seafood sampler platter with Caribbean lobster tail, shrimp, grouper and mahi-mahi. You can make reservations online. Lunch is served from noon until 4:30 p.m., happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and you can get dinner from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The bar is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Best Drinks: Try the legendary Pink Iguana -- a concoction of frozen strawberries, pineapple, rum and coconut cream - invented at Iguana Joe's Caribbean Bar & Grill (right next to the port, open from 11 a.m.). Or, throw back a Balashi, the local brew, at any number of spots along the main drag including The Paddock, where you can get a seat directly opposite your ship.