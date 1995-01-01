Ilulissat sits on a cliff overlooking a sea filled with spectacular icebergs, so why not pick a restaurant with windows on the waterfront? Unless you're at the far end of town, that should be a piece of cake.





Rustic with a View: Hong Kong Cafe serves both the familiar (hamburgers for about $6.50) and the new (whale curry for $12.60). If you're not feeling adventuresome, you can always order chicken or beef curry off the English menu. The cafe is open 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon - 8 p.m. on Sundays.





Casual Snacking: The Hotel Hvide Falk (White Falcon) is perched on a bluff overlooking the harbor. You can grab a pizza to go from $11 (small) to $18 (large).





Greenlandic Buffet Experience: Both the Hotel Hvide Falk and the Hotel Arctic (newer, nicer and on the opposite side of town) offer typical Greenlandic buffets. Check first, as these feasts don't happen every day. The Hotel Arctic's Restaurant Ulo serves their feast on Monday evenings. A few of the specialties you'll find are musk ox soup, "mattak" (whale fat), shrimp, scallops, marinated salmon and halibut, steamed catfish, smoked whale, reindeer and lamb. The price for the meal runs about $45.







Shore Excursions

Best Overall: Seeing icebergs from the ship is amazing. Seeing them up close from a small fishing boat is breathtaking. When the little boat shuts off its engine, you can hear the bergs rumble and crack. There's a chance of spotting seals and whales, too.





Once-in-a-Lifetime Trip: Climb into a helicopter for fabulous views above the polar icecap and the icebergs.





For Active Travelers: Hike to the Sermermiut settlement to see what remains of the gravesites of Greenland's first inhabitants over 4,000 years ago. A bonus of this excursion is a presentation about Greenlandic sled dogs.





Taste Sensation: A Greenlandic buffet is a feast of local, unusual fish fare, plus meats like reindeer and musk ox. If you want to be sure of getting a chance to eat like a native, book the group excursion.