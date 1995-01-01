Fresh fish and locally grown fruits are the cornerstones of French and international cuisine on Huahine. French bread is also an island staple, and one bakery on the island supplies baguettes to every restaurant -- and residents (you can actually have bread delivered fresh daily to your mailbox). In Fare, locals operate produce stands and food trucks (roulottes) that sell dishes such as lemon chicken, chow mein and French crepes.

In Fare: The Huahine Yacht Club (formerly Te Marara, 689-40-68-70-81), right next to the pavilion where the Le Trucks drop off and pick up passengers, is a casual, open-air eatery overlooking the beach. There are no yachts to speak of, but the food is good and served in that low-key Polynesian way. There's a wine list, beer on tap and in bottles, and excellent eats. Enjoy a simple fish burger (fresh catch of the day on a seeded bun with tartare sauce, cucumber, lettuce and onion) or a more substantial main meal of mahi mahi cooked with coconut, tuna and shrimp. Vanilla sauce often accompanies dishes. Beef burgers and steaks are available for meat eaters. Visa cards are accepted on bills that exceed 2,000 francs.

Chez Guynette (689-40-68-83-75), a seven-room inn popular with backpackers, offers breakfast and lunch on an open-air terrace facing the water. Menu items include fruit smoothies, salads and burgers.

In Maroe: Rauheama Snack Restaurant (689-40-68-79-41), across the street from the tender dock, is a Polynesian hut where you can sit down for a cold drink, or grilled snacks with vegetables and fries.

Hotel Le Mahana (689-40-66-28-87) on Huahine Iti is the place to dine for luxe food and serene lagoon views. It serves French Polynesia's 'usual suspects' -- poisson cru, tuna tartare and sashimi with flair, along with classic fried fish and chips and spring rolls with a Tahitian twist. Desserts are amazing simply because the fruit is so delicious and coconut ice-cream and vanilla make for great flavorings.

_Editor's note: Exercise caution when eating and drinking ashore as passengers have become ill after consuming uncooked food and coconut products. You may want to avoid sushi and drink bottled water. It's wise to opt for meals that are cooked in front of you at restaurants with a high turnover_