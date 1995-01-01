O'Daly Street: Stroll along pretty, cobbled O'Daly Street (Calle O'Daly) -- a magnet for tourists -- with tempting antique and craft shops and easy access to the main sights. Named after an Irish merchant, O'Daly runs parallel to Avenida Maritima, Santa Cruz's waterfront promenade. This is also where to find the tourist information center. (Calle O'Daly 22; 922 41 21 06; open 9 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday)

The Promenade: Walk back to your ship along the promenade, which -- like O'Daly Street -- is lined with 18th-century mansions notable for their elaborate wrought-iron balconies, massive doors and fine courtyards. Another incentive is that waterfront concerts are sometimes held there, so you could enjoy music while you walk.

Plaza de Espana: This palm tree-filled, bougainvillea-draped courtyard just off O'Daly Street is home to an artisans' market selling high-quality lacework, embroidery and leatherwork. These can be quite expensive, but the craftsmanship is exquisite.

Iglesia de El Salvador: This 16th-century white church is the Plaza de Espana's high point. The church's jewel-bright stained-glass windows, fret-worked roof rafters and intricately carved choir stall epitomize the Mudejar style of decoration, which combined Moorish influence with Christian symbolism. (Plaza de Espana 3; open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Plaza de Espana: It's a must for lovers of fine architecture, as the area holds the Italian Renaissance-style Ayuntamiento (Santa Cruz's 16th-century town hall) and the Convento de San Francisco (on Calle Real).

Santa Maria: Check out the striking timber replica of Christopher Columbus' famous ship, the Santa Maria, which is known to residents as the Barco de la Virgen. The replica is particularly worth seeing during one of Santa Cruz's many fiestas when it is dressed in flowers. Walk right along the promenade, past the Castillo, then head left up Pedro J. de las Casas; turn right at the top.

Visit Fuencaliente: Is a day at the beach too tame? Take a walk on the wild side of a volcano from Fuencaliente, a municipality about 20 miles (an hour's taxi ride; 32 euros one way) from Santa Cruz. This is, as you might say, the gateway to volcano land -- thrill seekers can view the still-active Volcan de Teneguia or walk to the calmer (we hope) Volcan de San Antonio.