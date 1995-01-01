Love seafood? You'll be spoiled for choice in Vigo; the Galicians like their food plucked straight from the ocean and serve it up in style. Most Vigoan restaurants are open from noon until 3 p.m., and the best way to choose is simply to stroll about and follow your nose.

If you're not that keen on fish, it's no problem; whistle up some crusty bread and a plate of jamon iberico (Iberian ham), a delicacy made from free-range Iberian pigs. Or try caldo gallego -- a rich Galician broth made with pork, beans, potatoes and cabbage.

For a light taste of Galician cuisine, try a small plate of pimientos de Padron (little peppers fried with olive oil and sea salt) as tapas. Vegetarians might also enjoy crujiente de verduras -- phyllo pasties filled with vegetables and goat's cheese.

And if you want something really hearty, follow in the footsteps of the pilgrims and order Tarta de Santiago (St. James' cake), a rich, almondy tart dusted with sugar. Most Spanish restaurants are open for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and then reopen from 6 p.m. to midnight for dinner.