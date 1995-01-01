St. George's: Grenada is an island of British, French and West Indian cultural influences, all of which are visible in its colorful capital. Head to Fort George (Grand Etang Road) for views over the city and the harbor, or visit Fort Frederick (Richmond Hill) for a bird's-eye prospect over miles of green hills to the north and east of the city. Vendors peddle spices, crafts, produce and more each morning in Market Square, which is at its liveliest on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and noon.

Moliniere Point: Grenada's best snorkeling is at Moliniere Point, about 20 to 30 minutes north of St. George's. There, sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor has created an underwater sculpture park that acts as an artificial reef, drawing even more fish. Many of the dive operators located on Grand Anse Beach offer several snorkeling trips a day to Moliniere Point. Snorkeling off Grand Anse Beach is also available. Gear can be rented from one of the many dive shops located along the beach. Rental equipment for additional water sports, such as windsurfing, kayaking and parasailing, can also be found at these shops.

Annandale Falls: Hire a driver, or rent a car, and head to Annandale Falls. Located about 15 minutes outside of St. George's, this mountain stream cascades some 40 feet down into a pool below. You can swim there, or just hike along a path to the top of the falls.

Grand Etang National Park: Grenada has a lush and mountainous interior -- one-ninth of its land mass is preserved in the way of parks, natural sanctuaries and wildlife preserves. Grand Etang National Park is Grenada's largest forest reserve and contains excellent hiking trails that range from easy 15-minute strolls to rigorous expeditions of several hours. Trails wind past cascading waterfalls with inviting swimming holes and up to Grand Etang Lake, a volcanic crater lake. The trails are easy to navigate; the Forest Reserve offers both maps and human guides. A fee may apply. (St. Andrews, 473-440-2279)

Jeep Tours: Visitors who want to get up close and personal with Grenada's tropical rainforests, plantations and cascading waterfalls should book a half- or full-day jeep tour with Adventure Tours Grenada (473-444-JEEP). Guides combine informative commentary on the island's flora and fauna and offer outdoor adventures, such as hiking and swimming. The company now offers river-tubing as well.

Gouyave Nutmeg Processing Station: The Gouyave Nutmeg Processing Station offers tours of one of the largest nutmeg processing factories on the island. The station is still operating, albeit at lower capacity after the loss of about 85 percent of its nutmeg trees in Hurricane Ivan. You can purchase various nutmeg-infused products, including jams, creams and soaps. (473-444-8337; open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Belmont Estates: Got a sweet tooth? At the historic Belmont Estates, you can watch farmers bring in their raw cacao pods for cocoa production. (Many farmers turned to cacao and other small-crop production after Ivan destroyed the nutmeg trees.) The resulting organic dark chocolate bars from the Grenada Chocolate Company, boasting cocoa levels that range from 60 to 82 percent, are delicious. (St. Patrick's; open Sunday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Bianca C: Experienced divers should check out the Caribbean's largest wreck dive, the Bianca C, a 600-foot Italian ocean liner that sank off Grenada's southwest coast in 1961. Costa Line donated a bronze statue of Christ of the Abyss, now located at the Carenage, in gratitude for assistance in helping to save passengers and crew.

Biking: Adventure Tours Grenada (473-444-5337) offers full-day, private guided tours that take you biking throughout Grenada's mountainous interior. You'll ride along off-road rainforest trails, which gives you an up-close look at the island's lush vegetation and colorful wildlife. Those who'd rather go it alone can rent bikes and follow a free route map. Note that Grenada's hilly terrain makes this an inappropriate choice for beginning bikers.

Sauters: Take a trip to Sauters, on the northern side of the island, where you can see the steep 100-foot cliff (known as Carib's Leap) where Carib Indians jumped to their death in 1651 to avoid surrendering to French colonists. Stop for lunch at the nearby Petite Anse (473-442-5252), a boutique hotel that also serves up views of nearby Carriacou, one of two smaller islands overseen by Grenada.

Sport Fishing: Grenada has excellent game fishing for blue marlin, white marlin, sailfish and yellowfin tuna. True Blue Sportfishing (473-407-4688) offers half-day charters.

River Antoine Rum Distillery: Tour the River Antoine Rum Distillery, which claims the oldest working water mill in the Caribbean. (You get to try some samples, too.)