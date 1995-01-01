Food and Drink in St. Thomas
St. Thomas features a wide variety of restaurants and beach bars. Most cater to American tastes, but you can find one or two spots that have a more authentic Caribbean flavor, such as Crabbe's and Gladys'. As in St. John, fine dining can be a little hard to come by at lunch during weekends. The same classic tipple -- the bushwacker, a frozen concoction of creamy liquors -- is also popular here. Get yours at the Drunken Clam.
Casual, In-Town
At Amalia Cafe, the owners -- a native St. Thomian who's traveled the world and his Austrian wife -- serve Mediterranean fare amid a historic ambience. Try the bouillabaisse. (24 Palm Passage; 340-714-7373; open 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Monday to Saturday)
E's Garden Teahouse is a quiet spot tucked away near the post office, offering local delights like a saltfish quiche with side salad, in a tearoom that's also covered in local art. Their 30 varieties of tea are also tasty iced. (Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., until 2 p.m. on Saturday; closed Sundays; 2 Commondante Gade)
Crabbe's Island Grill, formerly Trenchtown Rock, is a reliable spot for some solid lunch with a full bar. Items include fish and chips or a jerk pork burger. (Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Sundays; Backstreet #64 Wimmelskaft Gade)
Cafe Amici serves Mediterranean cuisine with local influences; the grilled tuna sandwich and salad nicoise are highlights, and everyone seems to love the pizzas. (A.H. Riise Mall; 340-714-7874; open 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays, open later on cruise ship days)
Gladys' Cafe offers Caribbean and American dishes such as lobster-stuffed avocados, with famous homemade hot sauce. Post Hurricane Irma, the restaurant is undergoing some major renovations, and operating out of a smaller cafe across the corridor. During the hurricane, as with many local eateries, Gladys and her team served thousands of free meals to those in need. (5600 Royal Dane Mall; 340-774-6604; open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)
The rollicking Greenhouse Restaurant is a nice stop for basic burgers and frozen drinks, including a daily happy hour 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Waterfront; 340-774-7998; open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily)
Gourmet In-Town
Mafolie's is located at a hotel of the same name, offering gourmet food and spectacular views to diners who wish to make the trip for a more upscale afternoon meal. (Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Sunday brunch is served 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 7091 Estate Mafolie)
Virgilio's is a fabulous Italian restaurant with eccentric decor -- a large collection of paintings, some quite abstract, cover the high walls. If the paprika ravioli is on the menu, order it. (Dronnigens Gade; 340-776-4920; open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday)
If you're craving sushi, check out Beni Iguana's Sushi Bar and Restaurant. (Havensight Mall; 340-777-8744; open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily)
In Havensight
The Yacht Haven Marina, an upscale shopping, dining and docking complex located just around the corner from ships docked at Havensight, offers Fresh Bistro (formerly W!kked), one of St. Thomas' few outdoor eateries. This eatery serves farm-to-table fare from neighboring island, St. Croix. (340-775-8953; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday)
Fat Turtle, in the same complex, also has waterfront seating; it's the place for more casual fare. (Yacht Haven Grande; 340-775-8328; open noon to 10 p.m. daily)
Barefoot Buddha is a great place to stop in for a coffee, smoothie, breakfast sandwich or an iced latte to go during your morning walk around St. Thomas. In a place where fried food reigns, this eclectic cafe offers healthy options and even a cute boutique to browse. (Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; closes 3 p.m. on Sunday; 9715 Estate Thomas)
Waiting for a Ferry at Red Hook
Fish Tails is a perfect antidote to a day in the sun with its expansive covered deck over the water, and its casual menu of seafood and cocktails. From Wednesday to Sunday, sushi is offered. (6501 Red Hook Road; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; opens at 8 a.m. on weekends)
Duffy's Love Shack is an expat hotspot famous for its huge tropical drinks, though food is served as well. (6500 Red Hook Plaza; 340-779-2080; open 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily) If you find yourself with an hour to kill in Red Hook before taking the ferry to St. John, the best cocktail for you might be Duffy's Love Shack's 64-ounce Shark Tank (five rums, three tropical liqueurs). There's no extra charge to share it. (6500 Red Hook Plaza; 340-779-2080; open 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily)
Beaches in St. Thomas
Best for a Half-Day Visit: Magens Bay, St. Thomas' (and some would say the world's) most gorgeous -- and calmest -- beach, is a 20-minute taxi ride. The facility includes a bar, a cafeteria-style eatery and one of the island's best shops for casual wear and bathing suits. A small admission is charged. The fewer ships in town during your visit, the more enjoyable your visit.
Best for Active Types: Coki Beach, adjacent to Coral World, is a well-known -- and crowded -- destination for snorkeling and scuba diving (equipment can be rented there). For fewer lines and a better atmosphere, try Secret Harbour, which also has a water equipment rental shop and a nice -- though pricy -- beach bar (Note: Sapphire Beach, a perennial favorite because of its views of St. John and the British Virgin Islands, has closed its rental facilities, and taxis are discouraged from parking there).
Best on Water Island: If you're looking to add another island to your list, it's hard to beat Honeymoon Beach on Water Island, the "fourth" Virgin Island. Once fairly secluded, it's become busier with ships docking at Crown Bay Marina, as the water shuttle leaves from the same area. Times for the water shuttle are subject to change, but it generally leaves the marina on the hour, Monday to Saturday, until 9 p.m. On Sundays, ferries leave Crown Bay at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 1:15 p.m., 3:15 pm and 5:15 p.m. and costs $10 roundtrip. Tip: The burgers at Heidi's Honeymoon Grill receive raves.
Best Secluded Beach: On those days when you really want to get away from it, head down to Brewers Beach, which is past the airport close to the University of the Virgin Islands. While you won't find rental facilities (there is a restroom), the beach is a lovely place to lie out with a towel; you can also watch the planes come and go at the nearby airport. Food trucks set up nearby daily.
For more on the stunning beaches of St. Thomas and fellow Virgin Island St. John, check out Cruise Critic's St. Thomas/St. John Beach Guide.
Don't Miss in St. Thomas
St. Thomas Food Tours: What's better than getting fed while receiving a serious education about St. Thomas' history and culture? Beyond the shopping, be sure to include this locally owned and operated food tour. You'll indulge in drinks and bites from around Charlotte Amalie while equally gorging upon information about historic sites like Fort Christian, a national historic landmark that dates to the 17th century, or the 99 Steps (though there are actually 103) to experience historic downtown's finest neighborhood with lovely 19th-century plantation homes.
St. Thomas Synagogue: The local synagogue is the Western Hemisphere's second-oldest synagogue (the oldest is located in Curacao). It was built in 1833 by Sephardic Jews and is open for tours. The floor is covered with sand symbolizing the flight of the Jews out of Egypt and across the desert (Raadets Gade and Crystal Gade; 340-774-4312; open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday).
Coral World: One of those hyped tourist attractions that actually lives up to expectations, Coral World -- where you can get up close with sealife -- remains relevant. Located at Coki Beach (cab ride required), it's a 4.5-acre marine park whose highlight is an underwater observatory with 360-degree views of fish and other sea creatures; it's the only way to see fish without getting wet. Multiple tour packages are offered including snuba and a sea turtle experience. (6450 Estate Smith Bay; 888-695-2073)
Mountain Top: A great viewpoint can be found at the island's highest point at 1,500 feet, which also features tourist shops and is popular with the tour bus crowd (3A-18 St. Peter Mountain Road; 340-774-2400; open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, free). Be sure to order a banana daiquiri -- they're famous. On the way in or out, stop off at Phantasea, a tropical botanical garden near Mountain Top open on ship days and weekends.
Pirates Treasure: A Shipwreck Museum and Store: This unexpected museum manages to impress with its scientific treasure-hunting techniques and equipment, fascinate with interactive storytelling (including VR) about pirates through the island's history, and also entertain with plenty of photo ops and amusements for kids to also take part in the fun. Attached is a souvenir shop that includes a serious collection of rare and antique coins and other "treasures" along with the standard plush seals and candy bars. The Shipwreck Museum is within walking distance of the Havensight cruise terminal; most days a deadringer for Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow can be seen cavorting on its balcony.
Frenchtown: Go for a stroll before lunch through this part of town opposite the harbor from Havensight. This eclectic neighborhood was settled in the 18th century by French Huguenots from St. Barth's and is now a neighborhood of fishermen. It is still home to some original descendants, and you can occasionally hear locals conversing in French. Frenchtown Brewing is located here, a mom-and-pop microbrewery tucked away on 24A Honduras, that offers free tastings. Contact them in advance for tours through frenchtownbrewing.com.
St. John: For repeat visitors, nothing beats a day trip to one of the other Virgin Islands just a quick 15-minute ferry ride away. Check out our St. John port profile for more details.