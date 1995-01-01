St. Thomas features a wide variety of restaurants and beach bars. Most cater to American tastes, but you can find one or two spots that have a more authentic Caribbean flavor, such as Crabbe's and Gladys'. As in St. John, fine dining can be a little hard to come by at lunch during weekends. The same classic tipple -- the bushwacker, a frozen concoction of creamy liquors -- is also popular here. Get yours at the Drunken Clam.

Casual, In-Town

At Amalia Cafe, the owners -- a native St. Thomian who's traveled the world and his Austrian wife -- serve Mediterranean fare amid a historic ambience. Try the bouillabaisse. (24 Palm Passage; 340-714-7373; open 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Monday to Saturday)

E's Garden Teahouse is a quiet spot tucked away near the post office, offering local delights like a saltfish quiche with side salad, in a tearoom that's also covered in local art. Their 30 varieties of tea are also tasty iced. (Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., until 2 p.m. on Saturday; closed Sundays; 2 Commondante Gade)

Crabbe's Island Grill, formerly Trenchtown Rock, is a reliable spot for some solid lunch with a full bar. Items include fish and chips or a jerk pork burger. (Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., closed Sundays; Backstreet #64 Wimmelskaft Gade)

Cafe Amici serves Mediterranean cuisine with local influences; the grilled tuna sandwich and salad nicoise are highlights, and everyone seems to love the pizzas. (A.H. Riise Mall; 340-714-7874; open 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays, open later on cruise ship days)

Gladys' Cafe offers Caribbean and American dishes such as lobster-stuffed avocados, with famous homemade hot sauce. Post Hurricane Irma, the restaurant is undergoing some major renovations, and operating out of a smaller cafe across the corridor. During the hurricane, as with many local eateries, Gladys and her team served thousands of free meals to those in need. (5600 Royal Dane Mall; 340-774-6604; open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)

The rollicking Greenhouse Restaurant is a nice stop for basic burgers and frozen drinks, including a daily happy hour 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Waterfront; 340-774-7998; open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily)

Gourmet In-Town

Mafolie's is located at a hotel of the same name, offering gourmet food and spectacular views to diners who wish to make the trip for a more upscale afternoon meal. (Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Sunday brunch is served 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 7091 Estate Mafolie)

Virgilio's is a fabulous Italian restaurant with eccentric decor -- a large collection of paintings, some quite abstract, cover the high walls. If the paprika ravioli is on the menu, order it. (Dronnigens Gade; 340-776-4920; open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday)

If you're craving sushi, check out Beni Iguana's Sushi Bar and Restaurant. (Havensight Mall; 340-777-8744; open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily)

In Havensight

The Yacht Haven Marina, an upscale shopping, dining and docking complex located just around the corner from ships docked at Havensight, offers Fresh Bistro (formerly W!kked), one of St. Thomas' few outdoor eateries. This eatery serves farm-to-table fare from neighboring island, St. Croix. (340-775-8953; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday)

Fat Turtle, in the same complex, also has waterfront seating; it's the place for more casual fare. (Yacht Haven Grande; 340-775-8328; open noon to 10 p.m. daily)

Barefoot Buddha is a great place to stop in for a coffee, smoothie, breakfast sandwich or an iced latte to go during your morning walk around St. Thomas. In a place where fried food reigns, this eclectic cafe offers healthy options and even a cute boutique to browse. (Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; closes 3 p.m. on Sunday; 9715 Estate Thomas)

Waiting for a Ferry at Red Hook

Fish Tails is a perfect antidote to a day in the sun with its expansive covered deck over the water, and its casual menu of seafood and cocktails. From Wednesday to Sunday, sushi is offered. (6501 Red Hook Road; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; opens at 8 a.m. on weekends)

Duffy's Love Shack is an expat hotspot famous for its huge tropical drinks, though food is served as well. (6500 Red Hook Plaza; 340-779-2080; open 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily) If you find yourself with an hour to kill in Red Hook before taking the ferry to St. John, the best cocktail for you might be Duffy's Love Shack's 64-ounce Shark Tank (five rums, three tropical liqueurs). There's no extra charge to share it.