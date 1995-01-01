Knossos Palace: This is one of the most important archeological finds in the world, and many visitors come to Iraklion for the sole purpose of visiting Knossos. The collection of ruins dates back nearly 4,000 years and is associated with both King Minos and the evil minotaur, who supposedly lived in a maze beneath the palace. Several of the more significant rooms have been renovated to give visitors a better idea of how the ancient royals went about their daily lives. The grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April through September, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from October through March. The site lies four miles outside of town and a cab ride costs about 7 euro. Buses for Knossos also leave every 10 minutes from the bus station right across the street from the harbor.





The Archeological Museum: The assortment of art and artifacts housed here is nearly dizzying and visitors should give themselves at least two hours to browse the entire collection. Colorful frescoes and statues removed from Knossos Palace are here along with an amazing collection of vases, an assortment of ancient jewelry and several ornate drinking vessels shaped like the head of a bull. Be sure not to miss the famous Phaestos Disc, which is near the beginning of the museum and can be easily overlooked among the hundreds of glass cases. The museum is just a few blocks south of the harbor and is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April through September, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from October through March.





Market Street: Officially known as 1866 Street, this narrow alley near the center of town is jam-packed with shops and stalls selling fruits, vegetables, wines, jewelry and local crafts. A little good-natured haggling is perfectly acceptable here, but don't expect more than a small discount. Tacky souvenir stores have begun to invade the area in recent years, but it's still a fun place to wander aimlessly while soaking up the local color.

Also known as Lions Square because of the stone lions which adorn the fountain, this is the central hub of activity in downtown Iraklion. The square is lined with cafes, bakeries and ice cream shops, and although the majority of the restaurants serve mediocre food, stopping here for a cold soda or a cocktail is a nice way to escape the sun for a few blessed minutes.

The Tomb of Nikos Kazantzakis: The author of "Zorba the Greek" is laid to rest at the southern juncture of the Venetian walls which surround the city. It takes a good half hour to walk here from the harbor but the quiet, tranquil spot provides a nice panoramic view of both Iraklion to the north and Mount Iouktas to the south. The mountain's craggy outline resembles the profile of a man's head, and local legend proclaims it to be the face of the great god Zeus.





Historical Museum of Crete: This museum houses a more modern collection than the Archeological Museum, but there are some nice paintings by El Greco here in addition to Byzantine ceramics, an assortment of weapons, flags and uniforms from Crete's revolutionary days, and an extensive collection of coins and bank notes dating from the early Christian period through modern times. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April through October, with shorter hours during the winter.