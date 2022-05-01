Puuhonua O Honaunau, City of Refuge: In ancient times, anyone caught violating a kapu, a sacred taboo, was captured and put to death ... unless, that is, he could reach a puuhonua, or place of refuge. There, he could be absolved by the priest and return home safe and forgiven. O Honaunau is the best preserved of the sacred puuhonuas in the islands -- and the most famous. It is a National Historic Park and includes ruins of the king's home, heiau (temples), royal fish ponds and the huge wall that separated the chief's residence from the puuhonua. You may also witness canoe-building, rock bowling or spear-throwing demonstrations. Puuhonua O Honaunau is located about a 35-minute drive south of Kailua-Kona, just beyond the town of Captain Cook.

Kona Coffee Plantation: Kona coffee is one of the most sought-after brews in the world, and this region is the only place in the U.S. where coffee production has been ongoing for 200 years. On a visit to a coffee plantation, you'll probably get a full tour with an explanation of the farm and the family that runs it, an overview of the harvesting, processing and roasting processes, and the opportunity to taste and then buy coffee. There are several great farms to visit, including Pele Plantations, Holualoa Kona Coffee Co., Bay View Farm, Greenwell Farms, Mountain Thunder and Ueshima Coffee Co.

Snorkeling: The west side of Hawaii provides the best snorkeling spots on the island, with several unique species and corals. You can make a day of it without renting a car; take a cab or the Keauhou Trolley to Kahaluu Beach Park, about five miles south of the tender pier on the main oceanfront boulevard (Alii Drive). The black sand beach is protected, and it's an easy walk to the snorkeling spots. The shallow waters make the park a great place for kids; green sea turtles occasionally come up on shore to graze. The park also has picnic tables, equipment rental, lifeguards, shade trees and concession stands for lunch and drinks. Other excellent snorkel spots include Kelakeau Bay by the Captain Cook Monument (accessible only by kayak or catamaran tour) and Honaunau Bay (also called Two Step), located next to Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park.

Golf: The Big Island features a variety of world-class golf courses, many of which are attached to the big-name resorts on the Kohala Coast. Mauna Lani Bay Hotel offers two world-renowned courses; built on a lava bed, the North Course is more difficult, while the South Course features a panorama of both mountain and sea. The Waikoloa Beach Resort boasts the Beach and Kings' Courses, also a mix of greenery, sea views and black lava, and the Mauna Kea Golf Course offers a course in a beautiful, coastal spot with palm trees and ocean views. The Kona Country Club, located just south of Kailua Village, features the William Bell-designed par 72 Ocean Course or the William Bell, Nelson and Robin Wright-designed par 72 Mountain Course. Both are due to reopen in spring 2014.

If you don't mind a more mountainous course or are looking for cooler climes for golfing, try Makalei Golf Club, set amid lush forest scenery, and Big Island Country Club, located on the slopes of Mauna Kea mountain.