If you are over the bustling, tourist-centric cruise ports commonly found on Caribbean cruise itineraries, Roatan, an island off the coast of Honduras with roughly 50,000 residents, might be just the change you're looking for. The pace on Roatan is slow and ultrarelaxing, especially on its beautiful, white-sand beaches. It's an excellent spot for diving and snorkeling shore excursions -- the coral reefs are truly amazing and its waters are home to a stunning array of sea life including whale sharks, barracudas, manta rays and sea turtles. Of course, in waters this welcoming, water sports are another great excursion option.

Honduras is located near the equator, but isn't quite as hot as some other destinations in this area. Keep in mind that summer in Honduras is actually winter in the U.S. (and vice versa). Daily rain isn't uncommon in Roatan. Spanish is the official language, but English is also widely spoken. Currency is the lempira, but U.S. dollars are accepted in many places.