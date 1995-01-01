You might find a stop in Grand Turk on your Eastern Caribbean cruise itinerary, but this island in the Turks and Caicos is actually in the Atlantic -- just a quick hop from the Bahamas. Despite being the capital of Turks and Caicos, Grand Turk is less than 7 square miles and has a decidedly more relaxed vibe than other more touristy Caribbean outposts. Since it lies along one of the largest barrier reefs in the world, there are plenty of great shore excursions for beach bums, divers and snorkelers. If you're looking for a bit more to explore, check out Splashdown Grand Turk, an exhibition dedicated to John Glenn's historic 1962 space flight, after which he landed off the coast of the island.

As with most islands in this area, Grand Turk is hot and humid for most of the year, making it a popular destination year-round (but especially when it's winter in the Northern Hemisphere). English and Spanish are both widely spoken in Grand Turk, and it uses the U.S. dollar.