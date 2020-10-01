Water activities: The Mesoamerican Barrier Reef runs through Costa Maya, and shore excursions aimed at getting you out to see the coral and fish include diving, snorkeling or kayaking in a glass-bottom kayak. Or, you can plop down at a local beach club and rent your own equipment, or go parasailing.

Jungle activities: If you've had enough of the water, why not go into the jungle on an ATV? Actually, you don't have to choose. Most activities that head into the jungle include some time at a beach club to chill.

Maya Water Park: Costa Maya has a water park called Maya, the Lost Mayan Kingdom, complete with waterslides, ziplines and a lazy river attraction. It's bookable as a shore excursion through your cruise line, and is a fun option for families. The park is about a 10 minute walk from the cruise pier, and there is also a trolley that runs between the pier and the park.

Pyramids: Several Mayan pyramids are within driving distance from Costa Maya. Chacchoben is the best known, and it's only an hour away. Other ruins that lie further afield include Kohunlich and Dzibanche. You'll want to make sure you're ready for a long bus ride if you choose these options.

Massages: If the ship's spa prices are too high for you, then Costa Maya is the place to get your fix, at much lower prices. There's a spa called Mayan Healing Rituals within the port area; prices for a 50-minute massage start at $55. Or, go really cheap and get a massage on the beach from one of the many vendors in Mahahaul. What you sacrifice in privacy, you save in money -- we were able to get a lovely 40-minute massage for a mere $20. Paying cash here is best.