The dining scene in Whittier is eclectic, simply because there is not a ton to choose from. You'll find fresh doughnuts, solid Chinese food and heralded fish 'n' chips, but dietary restrictions could prove cumbersome. Head to the waterfront to dine at one of the few but reliable restaurants.

China Sea: Korean-owned and doing Chinese food well for years, China Sea features specials like kung pao halibut. (6 Harbor Road; 907-472-2222; open about 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily).

Varly's Swiftwater Seafood Cafe: Known for its fish 'n' chips, Varly's is a real local spot, known also for its rhubarb crisp, which is on offer for dessert. (Harbor Road, next to China Sea; 907-472-2550; open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on weekends)

Lazy Otter Cafe & Gifts: Lazy Otter is the place for espresso, breakfast, lunch and ice cream. The salmon cream cheese bagel is to die for. Boxed lunches are available for the day (or train trip to Anchorage). (Lot 2; 907-472-3000)

The Donut Depot: As you might expect, you can head here for snacks like fresh doughnuts (duh) and burritos. Cash only. (100 Railyard; 907-529-2516; 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

The Inn at Whittier: The Inn is the premier place to stay in this tiny port town, but it also offers a sun-filled dining room with plenty of windows for views of Prince William Sound. A room is usually set aside for tour groups coming through for lunch, but access to the main dining room is available without reservation (unless you want a table near the windows). Visit for lunch or dinner. (5A Harbor Loop Road; 907-472-3200)