Food and Drink in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo

There are many, many lunching spots in both Zihua and Ixtapa, depending on the food and atmosphere you desire. Take your pick of an upscale restaurant in a five-star resort in Ixtapa, or a little "enramada" hut along the beach at Playa Larga or a small botega open to the Playa Principal in Zihuatanejo. Some picks:





La Rana Rene, Sirena Gorda or El Mediterraneo (Paseo del Pescador): Located facing the Playa Principal and Zihuatanejo Bay, these three restaurants are open to the sea breezes, a great view of the fishing boats coming in, and your ship at anchor. It's a perfect spot for fish tacos, fresh guacamole and a couple of Dos XX or Coronas.





El Pueblito (Ave. Morelos #249, Zihuatanejo): This local Zihua eatery featuring regional specialties -- pozole on Thursdays and barbacoa on Sundays -- gives you the taste of real Mexico. Try their marrow soup or Lengua con Mole.





The Inn at Manzanillo Bay (Troncones Beach): If you're going to Troncones for the day, have lunch here on a breezy porch overlooking the ocean. True gourmet fare is served, via a classically trained chef, who incorporates local produce, seafood and recipes into his creations.





El Galeon (Plaza Marina Ixtapa): In Ixtapa's small boat harbor, housed in a replica of an ancient sailing galleon, this restaurant and bar is very popular. The food is eclectic with some regional specialties.





Casa Morelos: Located in La Puerta shopping center in Ixtapa, this restaurant serves fine regional specialties.





La Perla: On Las Ropas beach, this restaurant serves only fresh oysters, tuna, dorado, octopus and other daily catches plus fresh meat and poultry. Palapas and umbrellas line the beach, too. But this place really comes alive on weekends because of its satellite television sports bar, where locals and gringos meet to cheer their favorite teams.



