Food and Drink in Ibiza
You'll find plenty of Mediterranean cuisine, with tasty fish and meat dishes along with a tradition of sweet pastries. Fish soups, sausages such as sobrassada and botifarro are delicious. Empanadas (patties stuffed with peppers, meat or fish), and cocarrois (patties filled with spinach and raisins) are local favorites. Try the bunyols (aniseed flavored fritters) for a sweet treat or the Ibizan magdalenes (made from puff pastry filled with marzipan).
The city has numerous restaurants and many sidewalk cafes. Outdoor eating along the harborside Avenue Andanes is particularly pleasant.
Ca n'Alfredo, located at in the Old City serves some of the best paella with lobster in town. It serves traditional Ibizan cuisine but is pricy, with meals costing35 to 80 euros. You may have to wait for a table, particularly outside, because this is a popular restaurant with locals. (Passeig Vara De Rey 16; 971-31-1274; open Tuesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner, closed Mondays, reservations recommended)
S'Ametller in the port area serves innovative Mediterranean cuisine using local products with stylish presentations. Entrees range from 35 to 38 euros -- with three plate tastings from 22 euros. (Pere Frances, 12; 971-311-780; open daily for lunch and dinner)
Crossisant Show, located opposite the food market, is a fun place for breakfast, with great pastries and people watching, as well as free Wi-Fi. Try the almond croissants. (Placa de la Constitutcio; 34-971-7665; open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily)
Best Cocktail in Ibiza
Mojitos made with white rum, fresh limes, brown sugar and mint leaves. Also, try the Sangria wine with added spirits, liqueurs and chopped fruit.
Beaches in Ibiza
Best for Watersports: En Bossa, immediately south of Ibiza town, with its fine sands and clear water, is ideal for sailing and windsurfing. The area around the beach is the town's main tourist center with numerous bars and cafes. There are chairs and umbrellas for rental, walkways for the disabled, two lifeguard towers and showers.
Best for Nature Lovers: Es Cavallet is the official nudist beach, however, topless bathing is accepted at all beaches on the island. The beach combines sand dunes with beautiful vegetation and has rock pools at the far end. It is located in the Sant Josep area about five miles from Ibiza and can be reached by bus service.
Best for Partying: Ses Salines, also in the Sant Josep area, with its fine sand and many dunes, is one of the island's most popular beaches. Located approximately five miles from Ibiza, the beach is surrounded by vegetation and hammocks, and sports equipment can be rented. Numerous restaurants and souvenir shops are near the beach. Bus service is available.
Best for a Half-Day: Ses Figueretes, located in the neighborhood of the same name, offers easy access for cruise passengers. Its access is within the urban area closest to the town center and can be reached by public transportation, on foot or by bicycle. It has walkways for the disabled, chairs and umbrellas for rental, telephones, lifeguard towers and showers.
Don't Miss in Ibiza
Dalt Vila is the oldest and highest part of the city, and visitors should spend some time wandering through the area to get a sense of the place. There are several gateway entrances to the Old Town, with Portal de les Taules being the largest and easiest to access via its ramp. The huge Renaissance-era walls surround the old city. Artillery bastions (with old cannons and historical plaques depicting related events) are strategically placed atop the walls. This is the highest part of the town, enclosed behind fortified walls. It offers glimpses of secret tunnels, armed overlooks, ancient water sources and the main religious buildings. Dalt Vila features winding streets, castles, chapels and convents, and a large (still functioning) market square. From the top of the walls, visitors get a panoramic view of the city and the sea.
Museu d'Art Contemporani d'Eivissa offers paintings and engravings with some relationship to Ibiza, from 1959 forward. The real attraction is the building, which is an 18th-century structure originally built as an arsenal and armory. The walls are huge, which made it "bomb-proof" at the time the building was erected. Be sure to wander to the lower level. (Apartat 251; 971-30-27-23; open 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekends; about 1.20 euros)
Museu Arqueologic d'Eivissa i Formentera is the place to discover the results of all of the archeological digs (some ongoing) in and around Dalt Vila. It offers glimpses of the prehistoric, Punic, Roman and Islamic periods. Again, the building itself is fascinating. The exhibits are located in various rooms up and down staircases, and the structure is in three sections, each of a different style. (Placa de la Catedral 3; 971-30-12-31; open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; about 3 euros)
It seems Ibiza is alive with shopping opportunities, and the main streets are lined with a wide variety of shops and boutiques selling everything from the usual tourist knickknacks to local crafts, jewelry and, of course, salt. One particularly interesting shopping street is D'Enmig, a short block away from the pier, parallel to Avenue Andanes, with its wide array of small, locally owned stores. Shops of note: Lovy Ibiza, a unique sandal shop, Paseo de Vara de Rey, Bamba Adlib, which sells fashionable women's clothing and accessories, and Pony, a boutique with children's clothing.
If your ship stays into the evening, try night shopping. In season, shops stay open into the evening hours, providing visitors the chance to explore after the heat of the day has passed. There is something magical about shopping outdoors after dark, with an evening breeze and chance to engage vendors in discussions and bargaining. Between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. from June to September in the Patio de Armas in Dalt Vila, you'll find craftspeople from the island who specialize in making traditional espadrilles, hats and baskets. Visit the Hippie Market, a night market and street fair.
Enjoy the nightlife. Ibiza is an international party place. For cruisers with a late departure, consider relaxing onboard during the day, catching a nap or two, and venturing forth around 10 p.m. to hit the clubs.
Privilege is one of the biggest discos in the world. It seats up to 15,000 people. People stand in long lines to gain entrance. It has an indoor pool with a DJ suspended above. Admission is 60 to 70 euros. It is about six miles from the port. Cab fare is approximately 13 euros.
Pacha is also a popular club for the rich and famous, as well as the not so rich and famous looking to meet them. The oldest club in Ibiza is a 10 to 15 minute walk from Ibiza town or a 10 euro cab ride. Buses also go there. Admission is 80 euros. (Avenida 8 de Agosto)
Tickets for the clubs are cheaper if you go online ahead of time and order them.
Oenophiles will appreciate a half-day vineyard excursion to northwest Ibiza, where most of the island's vineyards are concentrated. The tour includes the beautiful scenery in the area, history and winemaking process. It also includes a visit to a bodega for a tasting of four different wines accompanied by local specialties.