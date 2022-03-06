Dalt Vila is the oldest and highest part of the city, and visitors should spend some time wandering through the area to get a sense of the place. There are several gateway entrances to the Old Town, with Portal de les Taules being the largest and easiest to access via its ramp. The huge Renaissance-era walls surround the old city. Artillery bastions (with old cannons and historical plaques depicting related events) are strategically placed atop the walls. This is the highest part of the town, enclosed behind fortified walls. It offers glimpses of secret tunnels, armed overlooks, ancient water sources and the main religious buildings. Dalt Vila features winding streets, castles, chapels and convents, and a large (still functioning) market square. From the top of the walls, visitors get a panoramic view of the city and the sea.

Museu d'Art Contemporani d'Eivissa offers paintings and engravings with some relationship to Ibiza, from 1959 forward. The real attraction is the building, which is an 18th-century structure originally built as an arsenal and armory. The walls are huge, which made it "bomb-proof" at the time the building was erected. Be sure to wander to the lower level. (Apartat 251; 971-30-27-23; open 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekends; about 1.20 euros)

Museu Arqueologic d'Eivissa i Formentera is the place to discover the results of all of the archeological digs (some ongoing) in and around Dalt Vila. It offers glimpses of the prehistoric, Punic, Roman and Islamic periods. Again, the building itself is fascinating. The exhibits are located in various rooms up and down staircases, and the structure is in three sections, each of a different style. (Placa de la Catedral 3; 971-30-12-31; open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; about 3 euros)

It seems Ibiza is alive with shopping opportunities, and the main streets are lined with a wide variety of shops and boutiques selling everything from the usual tourist knickknacks to local crafts, jewelry and, of course, salt. One particularly interesting shopping street is D'Enmig, a short block away from the pier, parallel to Avenue Andanes, with its wide array of small, locally owned stores. Shops of note: Lovy Ibiza, a unique sandal shop, Paseo de Vara de Rey, Bamba Adlib, which sells fashionable women's clothing and accessories, and Pony, a boutique with children's clothing.

If your ship stays into the evening, try night shopping. In season, shops stay open into the evening hours, providing visitors the chance to explore after the heat of the day has passed. There is something magical about shopping outdoors after dark, with an evening breeze and chance to engage vendors in discussions and bargaining. Between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. from June to September in the Patio de Armas in Dalt Vila, you'll find craftspeople from the island who specialize in making traditional espadrilles, hats and baskets. Visit the Hippie Market, a night market and street fair. Enjoy the nightlife. Ibiza is an international party place. For cruisers with a late departure, consider relaxing onboard during the day, catching a nap or two, and venturing forth around 10 p.m. to hit the clubs.

Privilege is one of the biggest discos in the world. It seats up to 15,000 people. People stand in long lines to gain entrance. It has an indoor pool with a DJ suspended above. Admission is 60 to 70 euros. It is about six miles from the port. Cab fare is approximately 13 euros.

Pacha is also a popular club for the rich and famous, as well as the not so rich and famous looking to meet them. The oldest club in Ibiza is a 10 to 15 minute walk from Ibiza town or a 10 euro cab ride. Buses also go there. Admission is 80 euros. (Avenida 8 de Agosto)

Tickets for the clubs are cheaper if you go online ahead of time and order them.