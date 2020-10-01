Food and Drink in St. Maarten
Lunch in St. Maarten can vary from an authentic Caribbean meal and casual beachfront fare on the boardwalk to an extravagant culinary sensation -- lobster thermidor is considered a specialty. Options abound on both the Dutch and French sides; the latter is a serious spot for foodies.
Chesterfield's: If you're just dying for a meal off the ship, you can't go wrong with one of the first restaurants you come to along Dock Maarten between the pier and the heart of Philipsburg. Chesterfield's has a great view to go along with burgers, sandwiches, seafood, kebabs and more. It also has a happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Great Bay Marina; open early for breakfast and stays open late.)
The Greenhouse: The Greenhouse features a big menu and sells more Angus beef than anywhere else on the island. Be sure to check out the conch fritters. (Bobby's Marina in Philipsburg and Kim Sha Beach in Simpson Bay; open from 11 a.m. daily)
L'Escargot Restaurant: For a true French experience (even though you are on the Dutch side), you can't go wrong with L'Escargot Restaurant. Serving traditional French food for almost 40 years, this restaurant offers seven varieties of escargot, soups, salads and French classics like frog legs, duck and coq au vin. (96 Front Street; lunch is served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, dinner 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except summers when the restaurant is closed Sunday)
Antoine Restaurant: Another French culinary experience can be found at Antoine Restaurant. From light lunches to classics like seafood terrine and lobster thermidor, Antoine's offers outdoor dining at thatched-roof tables along Great Bay Beach. (119 Front Street; open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily)
Dining in Grand Case: Those with serious palates will want to head up to Grand Case on the French side, where high-quality restaurants abound at prices that favor the American dollar. (Most venues accept an equal 1:1 euro-to-dollar conversion.) For authenticity, try the barbecue chicken, ribs and seafood at the lolos -- locally owned, open-air restaurants.
Best Cocktail in St. Maarten
Try the fresh and tasty Guavaberry Sunrise. The liqueur-based drink is made from the tart berry of the local guavaberry fruit and has a woody, fruity, spicy, bittersweet flavor all its own. You can actually sample the drink for free at the Guavaberry Emporium. (No. 8-10 Front Street, Philipsburg; open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily; a smaller store is located on the cruise ship pier and is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily)
Beaches in St. Maarten
If frolicking in the water or catching rays is your thing, you can't beat the beaches of St. Maarten. With 37 beaches on the island (one for every square mile), you are never far away from the fine white sand and turquoise blue waters of the Caribbean.
Best for Convenience: Swim within sight of your ship at Great Bay, which parallels Front Street. The boardwalk stretches for a mile along Great Bay Beach, and there are plenty of water activities, beach bars and restaurants -- and also crowds.
Best for Water Sports: Little Bay is around the bend to the south of Great Bay. It's a tiny beach, especially at high tide, but it's great for escaping the crowds at Great Bay. Also good for snorkeling, Little Bay offers water sports equipment rentals available for activities like jet-skiing, parasailing and paddleboating, as well as the resources of Divi Little Bay Beach Resort.
Best for Relaxation: It's about an hour from the cruise pier, but Mullet Bay has everything you need for a perfect beach day. You'll find chair and umbrella rentals, fine white sand and a restaurant serving beer and barbecue.
Don't Miss in St. Maarten
Shopping: First on many passengers' lists is shopping in Philipsburg; the main drags of Front and Back streets, as well as charming side streets and alleys, are crammed with duty-free jewelry shops, electronics (bargaining recommended) and liquor. (Most shops are generally open when cruise ships are in port, no matter the day of week.)
Great Bay Boardwalk: The boardwalk along Great Bay has an extensive beachfront where you can rent chairs and umbrellas; buy souvenirs from the locals selling island hats, jewelry and more; enjoy a picnic at the many thatched-roof picnic tables; frolic in the crystal blue water; or quench your thirst (or hunger) at the dozens of restaurants and bars. You can also find plenty of water sports operators to arrange snorkeling, scuba-diving and fishing excursions.
Sunset Bar & Grill: You've seen the YouTube videos. Now, catch the jumbo jets landing and taking off precariously close at Sunset Bar & Grill, which sits at the end of the runway at Princess Juliana International Airport. Enjoy a cool cocktail or a tasty meal with a serious Caribbean vibe while you watch swimmers and sunbathers at Maho Beach deal with the jet blasts. A surfboard out front keeps track of when the planes arrive; there's live music most nights and Sunday afternoons. (2 Beacon Hill Road; open early for breakfast and late night until 2 a.m.)
Orient Bay: It's on the French side, but almost every island tour includes a stop at Orient Bay, one of the Caribbean's more famous beaches. The curious can drop by Club Orient, the naturist side of the beach. The rest of the beach is more conventional, and you'll find it packed with beach bars, watersports providers and souvenir shops.
Casinos: If you're looking to gamble, check out the varied casinos of St. Maarten. From Casino Royale at Maho Village, the largest casino on St. Maarten (set to re-open Summer 2018 following Hurricane Irma), to the four locations of the Atlantis World Casino family and the resort casinos in Philipsburg, Lady Luck is waiting for you at the many roulette, baccarat, craps, blackjack and poker tables (and don't forget the slot machines) throughout the island.
Horseback Riding: Horseback-riders, novices and experts alike, can enjoy scoping out St. Maarten's beaches or nature trails leading to hidden coves and waterfalls. Lucky Stables offers one- to two-hour rides and an evening Champagne ride, and St. Maarten Horseback Beach Rides offers one- and two-hour group beach rides, as well as one-hour private rides.
Yoda Guy Movie Exhibit: Looking for something offbeat in Philipsburg? Consider a stop at the Yoda Guy Movie Exhibit, a memorabilia collection set up by Nick Maley, a former Hollywood prosthetic and animatronics designer. (Yes, he worked on the team that created the ultimate Jedi master, Yoda.) Now, Maley works on his art in St. Maarten and signs books for museum visitors. (19A Front Street; open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday)
Marigot, St. Martin: This hub (and capital) of the French St. Martin is filled with designer boutiques and fabulous restaurants, bistros and cafes. (Duty-free merchandise, while occasionally available, isn't as much a focus.) Don't miss Marigot Market, a daily open-air market along the waterfront that features morning-caught seafood right off the boat, fresh fruit and vegetables, spices, clothing, locally made jewelry and island souvenirs.
Nearby Islands: Take a day trip to one of St. Maarten's neighbors. One option is Anguilla, a peaceful British-affiliated island located about a 25-minute ferry ride from Marigot that's known for its gorgeous white-sand beaches (Shoal Bay is considered one of the best in the world) and phenomenal gourmet restaurants. There are taxis available at the ferry terminal; make sure you arrange for the cabbie to pick you up again! The cost each way is paid in cash onboard. Both St. Martin and Anguilla charge small "departure" fees. Critical: Make sure you bring your passport, or you'll be denied entry.
Or head over to St. Barts, the Caribbean's most famed celebrity hideaway. Private ferry operator Great Bay Express makes the 45-minute trip to Gustavia from Bobby's Marina, just between the cruise terminal and Philipsburg. Another company, Voyager, makes trips to St. Barts from Oyster Pond and Marigot.
Island collectors might want to make the 80-minute trip to Saba, another link in the Netherland Antilles. (Take your seasick meds ahead of time, as the water can get rough.) Volcanic and dominated by the aptly named Mount Scenery, Saba doesn't have beaches. But it does have outstanding hiking and a steep coastal wall that's perfect for diving. Day trips depart from Simpson Bay Resort (about 45 minutes from the cruise terminal) at 9 a.m. and return around 5 p.m., so this excursion is only good for passengers with a longer port stay.