Steamer's Lobster Company couldn't be more convenient. It's on Water Street, across from the ship terminal. You'll get an authentic seaboard spread, served outdoors on picnic-style tables with umbrellas. Lobster is the house specialty, but don't miss the bucket o' mussels, served with a platter of lemon wedges and drawn butter. There's even a "lounge singer" that serenades customers during their meal.





If you really want some traditional food, peruse the stalls at the Saint John City Market. Several vendors have set up small dining areas with tables and counter service. Fish and chips and all types of chowders are the most popular offerings. But you'll also find crepes and traditional British fare, such as pasties and sausages.





Farm-to-table dining is what Saint John Ale House embodies. This upscale ale house offers one of the biggest beer selections in town, paired with expert cuisine. You'll find pub fare, local delicacies and their famous lobster roll.





Urban Deli, located on King Street, boasts a sophisticated take on deli classics. Don't Miss their signature sandwiches, which include the Uptown Big Beef Bad Boy and the original Montreal-style Smoked Meat.





Thandi Restaurant offers "East meets West" fusion, featuring Indian dishes like korma and masala for diners who prefer spicy food. There's also a maritime seafood platter for those seeking a sample of the Atlatic.





Java Moose Coffee Roasters is your spot for a cup of joe or a cappuccino. They are a locally owned and operated coffee chain with lunch specials. You can also find Canada-themed gifts and free Wi-Fi.