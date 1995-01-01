Gatun Locks: The biggest locks in the Panama Canal are impressive and give great insight into the workings of this fabulous piece of engineering. (The site includes a small-scale model of the canal.) The locks are open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, and you can negotiate a roundtrip taxi, or combine the locks with a trip to the lovely town of Portobelo.



Portobelo: A picturesque Spanish Colonial town and UNESCO World Heritage Site just along the coast from Colon, Portobelo is worth visiting for its pretty sea views, the ruins of five Spanish forts and the Royal Customs House of Portobelo (the Aduana Real), which was restored in 1998. In the 16th Century, this now-museum was the holding place for Peruvian gold and loot that was seized in Latin America for shipment to Spain. Spanish galleons came and went constantly until English pirates (notably Sir Francis Drake) repeatedly raided Portobelo's treasures and dislodged the Spaniards.



Embera Villages: If you'd like to learn more about Panama's indigenous people, visit an Embera village, where you can meet its inhabitants and explore their culture through canoe rides, music, dance and activities like weaving and jewelry-making.

Colon City Tour: Apart from the fascinating Panama Canal, there's not a lot to see in Colon City itself. A coach or local taxi-based city tour will show you the well-restored, pink-and-white-fronted New Washington Hotel, where it's fun to have drinks on the terrace overlooking the entrance to the canal. Then you'll see the stone-built Episcopal Christ Church cathedral, the monument to Christopher Columbus (for whom Colon was named).