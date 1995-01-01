Ensenada, once a quaint Mexican fishing port, has become the second-busiest port in all of Mexico. The city has a casual feel but offers cruisers lots of the expected and unexpected when it comes to shore excursion options. From an excursion to Mexico's oldest winery or its Prohibition-era casino to fishing trips and whale watching cruises, there's something to suit any taste. Be sure to take a stroll around to check out the city's monuments and statues, try the local seafood and stop by a cantina for a cold one or an authentic margarita. If you're looking for a more relaxed pace, the beach is always an option.

Like nearby California, Ensenada enjoys beautiful temperate weather year-round, with little precipitation, the warmest months being August and September. Spanish is the official language in Ensenada and the currency is the peso, though in most tourist areas, U.S. dollars are accepted and English is understood if not spoken.