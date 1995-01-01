St. Kitts has a wide variety of restaurants, ranging from restored plantation houses to casual beach hideouts. Here are some of the most memorable tables.

El Fredo's: Another locals' favorite in Basseterre, El Fredo's dishes up conch, red snapper and shrimp along with plantains, cornmeal fritters and other island sides. (Newtown Bay Road; 869-466-8871; open Monday to Thursday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Spice Mill Restaurant: Enjoy a view of Nevis at the Spice Mill Restaurant on Cockleshell Beach, which serves up grilled mahi mahi, pizza and thick burgers alongside with Caribbean libations like pina coladas and Carib beer. The restaurant has a separate beach bar, as well as lounge chairs and daybeds. Although typically closed on Thursdays, the restaurant will often open for lunch on Thursdays when cruise ships are in port. (869-765-6706; open noon to 9:30 p.m.)

Royal Palm Restaurant: Specializing in contemporary Caribbean cuisine and situated on a hillside in the ruins of a former plantation's sugar factory, Royal Palm Restaurant at Ottley's Plantation Inn serves some of the island's best food. (Ottley's Village; 869-465-7234; open Monday to Saturday for lunch from noon to 3:30 p.m., dinner daily from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday brunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)